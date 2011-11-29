版本:
2011年 11月 29日

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Ship Finance International to B1

Nov 29 Ship Finance International

*Moody's downgrades Ship Finance International to B1 from Ba3 , the ratings under review for possible downgrade

