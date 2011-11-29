版本:
TEXT-S&P drops ratings on Caris Diagnostics Inc.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it withdrew its 'B' corporate credit and issue-level ratings on Irving, Texas-based Caris Diagnostics Inc. Caris, a provider of anatomical pathology services, repaid its debt in connection with the company's acquisition by unrated Japan-based Miraca Holdings Inc.

