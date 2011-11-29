TEXT-S&P drops ratings on Caris Diagnostics Inc.

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it withdrew its 'B' corporate credit and issue-level ratings on Irving, Texas-based Caris Diagnostics Inc. Caris, a provider of anatomical pathology services, repaid its debt in connection with the company's acquisition by unrated Japan-based Miraca Holdings Inc.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology," April 15, 2008
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.