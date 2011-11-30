TEXT-Fitch: EMEA chemicals deja-vu fuelling destocking & distorting demand picture

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings says that pre-emptive destocking is
compounding the effect of weakening demand in the chemicals
sector and distorting underlying trends.
"Macro-uncertainty is translating into increasingly jittery
customer behaviour leading in turn to lower visibility on order
books. Reports of reduced order quantities, delays, or
cancellations abound," says Myriam Affri, Director at Fitch
Ratings.
"The fourth quarter of 2008 is still fresh in the mind.
Chemical producers were left holding high levels of undervalued
inventories and do not want to be caught on the wrong side of a
collapse in prices or demand again," adds Mrs Affri.
While this presents an immediate challenge for producers,
Fitch stresses that it remains well beyond the magnitude of the
inventory rundowns observed in late 2008, when oil prices
dropped from all-time highs of USD127/barrel (bbl) to around
USD41/bbl. Feedstock costs, although abating, remain on the high
side and raw material cost push still partially offsets the
lower volumes. In addition, end-users' cautious stance on
ordering started as early as Q311 in some subsectors and
inventories have been run tight since.
The agency also notes that for certain chemical products,
the drop in volumes appears to be out of tune with inventory
levels at end-users or with near to mid-term market outlook.
This is particularly true for products which have benefited from
strong pricing momentum on tight supply-demand conditions, and
for which customers are adopting a wait-and-see attitude in a
bid to capture better prices. For instance, BASF
('A+'/Stable), Dupont ('A'/Stable), DSM ('A-'/Stable) and
Lanxess ('BBB'/Stable) flagged inventory rundowns in
their performance polymers divisions, despite sound fundamentals
in the core OEM and tyre end-markets, particularly in emerging
economies.
The deceleration in Q411 is therefore likely to be
inconsistent with market fundamentals for these products. In
order to protect margins, producers are expected to reduce plant
run-rates and extend some maintenance shutdowns. The silver
lining is that the ensuing restocking boost could support a
slight upswing in volumes in the coming quarters and help offset
a potential softening in underlying demand.
Subsectors likely to suffer from weaker underlying demand
are those exposed to the housing, construction and the consumer
electronic markets. In particular, coating and paints have
recorded lacklustre volume growth in Europe and the US through
most of 2011, as signalled by Akzo Nobel
('BBB+'/Stable), PPG Industries ('A-'/Stable) and
Sherwin-Williams ('A'/Stable). Destocking is likely to
be less of an issue in these markets as stock build-ups would
have been minimal.
Fitch expects headwinds in advanced economies to translate
in volume drops beyond the traditional seasonal slump in Q411.
Issuers' performances should however remain broadly in line with
the agency's projections for 2011, with better growth than
anticipated in H112 driven primarily by the export markets, and
strong associated pricing power. The second half will be marked
by decelerating demand with more pronounced trends in markets
which have failed to fully recover from the downturn. Headroom
under the ratings remains adequate.