TEXT-Fitch rts India's Hardcastle restaurants at'Fitch BBB(ind)'/stable

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Hardcastle
Restaurants Pvt Ltd (HRPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch
BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
HRPL's ratings reflect its association with the strong brand
name of "McDonald's" under which it operates its stores, as well
as the strong demand for its products, its efficient working
capital management, and India's growing food services industry.
The ratings also factor in the strong liquidity position of
and low refinancing risk for HRPL. It generated positive cash
flow from operations over FY10-FY11 (end-March) and had undrawn
INR520m fund-based limits at 31 March 2011. Also, it had no
external debt as at FYE11, with debt only in the form of an
interest-free unsecured inter-corporate deposit of INR2,375m and
preference share capital of INR925m from Triple A Foods Pvt Ltd
- its holding company.
The ratings are, however, constrained by HRPL's high
adjusted (capitalising leases by 7x) financial leverage
(adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) of 7.2x in FY11. Fitch notes that
while the company's major capex for opening 150 new restaurants
over the next four-five years (FY11: 106 stores) may expose it
to execution risks, comfort is drawn from its over a decade-long
experience of opening new stores and flexibility to defer the
capex in case of any change in the demand scenario. Further, the
expansion plan will not have any impact on the profitability of
HRPL's existing stores.
Fitch notes that HRPL was a loss-making enterprise until
FY10. Its profitability improved in FY11 due to an improvement
in its operational efficiency.
Negative rating action may result from deterioration in
HRPL's operating margins leading to a fixed-charge coverage
ratio of below 2.0x or higher-than-expected capex on the opening
of new stores that materially impact its credit metrics.
Conversely, adjusted net debt/EBITDAR sustained at levels below
4.5x may trigger positive rating action.
HRPL was established by the BL Jatia family in 1995 to form
a 50:50 JV with McDonald's Corporation, USA, to own and
operate the latter's restaurants in western and southern India.
It has now acquired the status of a development licensee under
the master franchise agreement with McDonald's. HRPL's revenue
has grown at a CAGR of 35% over the last five years. Fixed
charge coverage (EBITDAR/ interest costs + rent) was 2.4x in
FY11 (FY10: 1.2x).
Fitch has also assigned ratings to HRPL's bank loans as
follows:
- INR30m cash credit: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'
- INR350m term loan (sub limit of INR200m short-term loan):
'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'
- INR100m non-fund based facilities: 'Fitch A2(ind)'
- INR140m bank facilities (sub limit of INR100m non-fund
facilities): 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'
- INR20m financial market line: 'Fitch A2(ind)'