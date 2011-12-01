TEXT-Fitch afrms Japan's CMTB & STB at 'A'

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking Company, Limited's (CMTB)
and Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.'s (STB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'
with Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has placed CMTB's Viability Rating (VR) of
'bbb+' and Individual Rating of 'C' on Rating Watch Positive, and STB's VR of 'a' on Rating
Watch Negative. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
The Rating Watches on the VRs reflect the expected convergence of CMTB's risk
profile with STB's when their merger is completed in April 2012. Following the
merger, STB, which will be the surviving entity and renamed as Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB), is likely to have a VR of 'a-'.
The ratings of the merged entity will reflect the combined extensive franchise,
strong liquidity position backed by a solid deposit base, sound asset quality,
modest interest rate risk and adequate capitalisation. The ratings will also
factor in potential vulnerability to a reduced-but-still-large domestic equity
portfolio. Of SMTB's total assets, nearly 60% will be represented by STB and
nearly 40% by CMTB, making SMTB the largest domestic trust bank with a market
share of approximately 35% in the custody of investment trust funds, which is
the most active fiduciary business in Japan.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (SMTH), the parent company of CMTB and STB,
estimates the planned merger to generate JPY75bn (net of integration cost) of
potential synergies for six years to end-March 2016. Although such synergies are
unlikely to contribute to a material increase in retained earnings in the short
term, Fitch recognises that the merger should lead to a stronger financial
structure over the long term, through increased operating efficiency and
enhanced franchise, the latter of which in particular, is a key factor for banks
focusing on the fiduciary business.
CMTB's and STB's Long-Term IDRs are driven by Fitch's expectation of extremely
strong state support, should it be required. As the Long-term IDRs of both banks
are at their Support Rating Floor of 'A', a downgrade of the IDRs is unlikely
unless, in Fitch's opinion, there is a substantial weakening in either the
ability or the willingness of the Japanese sovereign to provide support. Their
Support Ratings of '1' reflect the systemic importance of CMTB and STB.
As at end-September 2011, regulatory Tier 1 ratio of CMTB and STB stood at
11.11% and 12.02% respectively. Although the Fitch core capital ratio of 6.8% at
SMTH is slightly lower than some of the similarly-rated Japanese banks, partly
due to a higher risk weighting under the Foundation Internal Ratings Based
(FIRB) approach, Fitch views that the capitalisation of SMTH remains adequate
for its fiduciary business which does not incur risks on its own balance sheet.
The rating actions are as follows:
CMTB:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating of 'bbb+' placed on Rating Watch Positive
- Individual Rating of 'C' placed on Rating Watch Positive
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
STB:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating of 'a' placed on Rating Watch Negative
- Individual Rating affirmed at 'B/C'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'