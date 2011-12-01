TEXT-Fitch afrms Japan's CMTB & STB at 'A'

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking Company, Limited's (CMTB) and Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.'s (STB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has placed CMTB's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+' and Individual Rating of 'C' on Rating Watch Positive, and STB's VR of 'a' on Rating Watch Negative. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The Rating Watches on the VRs reflect the expected convergence of CMTB's risk profile with STB's when their merger is completed in April 2012. Following the merger, STB, which will be the surviving entity and renamed as Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB), is likely to have a VR of 'a-'.

The ratings of the merged entity will reflect the combined extensive franchise, strong liquidity position backed by a solid deposit base, sound asset quality, modest interest rate risk and adequate capitalisation. The ratings will also factor in potential vulnerability to a reduced-but-still-large domestic equity portfolio. Of SMTB's total assets, nearly 60% will be represented by STB and nearly 40% by CMTB, making SMTB the largest domestic trust bank with a market share of approximately 35% in the custody of investment trust funds, which is the most active fiduciary business in Japan.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (SMTH), the parent company of CMTB and STB, estimates the planned merger to generate JPY75bn (net of integration cost) of potential synergies for six years to end-March 2016. Although such synergies are unlikely to contribute to a material increase in retained earnings in the short term, Fitch recognises that the merger should lead to a stronger financial structure over the long term, through increased operating efficiency and enhanced franchise, the latter of which in particular, is a key factor for banks focusing on the fiduciary business.

CMTB's and STB's Long-Term IDRs are driven by Fitch's expectation of extremely strong state support, should it be required. As the Long-term IDRs of both banks are at their Support Rating Floor of 'A', a downgrade of the IDRs is unlikely unless, in Fitch's opinion, there is a substantial weakening in either the ability or the willingness of the Japanese sovereign to provide support. Their Support Ratings of '1' reflect the systemic importance of CMTB and STB.

As at end-September 2011, regulatory Tier 1 ratio of CMTB and STB stood at 11.11% and 12.02% respectively. Although the Fitch core capital ratio of 6.8% at SMTH is slightly lower than some of the similarly-rated Japanese banks, partly due to a higher risk weighting under the Foundation Internal Ratings Based (FIRB) approach, Fitch views that the capitalisation of SMTH remains adequate for its fiduciary business which does not incur risks on its own balance sheet.

The rating actions are as follows:

CMTB:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'

- Viability Rating of 'bbb+' placed on Rating Watch Positive

- Individual Rating of 'C' placed on Rating Watch Positive

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'

STB:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'

- Viability Rating of 'a' placed on Rating Watch Negative

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'B/C'

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'