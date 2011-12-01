TEXT-S&P lowers class E rtg in U.K. CMBS AQUILA (ECLIPSE 2005-1)

Dec 01-

OVERVIEW

-- AQUILA (ECLIPSE 2005-1)'s class E notes suffered another interest shortfall on the October interest payment date.

-- We consider that repayment of the accrued interest will not occur in the near term, and that this class will likely incur further shortfalls.

-- We have therefore lowered our rating on the class E notes to 'D (sf)'.

-- AQUILA (ECLIPSE 2005-1) is a U.K. CMBS transaction.

-- This rating is based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'B (sf)' its credit rating on AQUILA (ECLIPSE 2005-1) PLC's class E notes following another quarter of interest shortfalls on this class of notes. All other ratings in this transaction remain unaffected (see list below).

The transaction has paid down by 86% since closing. Due to loan prepayments, the interest collected from the two remaining loans is now not sufficient to cover the full interest on the notes after the payment of transaction expenses.

The class E notes first incurred an interest shortfall of GBP1703 (0.1% of the class E note balance) on the July 2011 interest payment date (IPD). The adjusted available issuer income collected in the second quarter was insufficient to pay the full interest on the notes after payment of transaction expenses.

On the October 2011 IPD, the class E notes suffered another interest shortfall totaling GBP15,294, which together with last quarter's shortfall, amounts to 1% of the class E note balance.

We understand that the issuer could not draw on the liquidity facility in these instances as there were sufficient funds available to pay transaction expenses. However, there were insufficient funds to pay interest in full on all classes of notes after the issuer paid these expenses.

In addition, Bank of New York Mellon, the cash manager, has categorized both the July and October 2011 interest shortfalls as deferred interest (payable next quarter), rather than interest that falls under the available funds cap mechanism (thereby not payable until the maturity date or earlier redemption date).

We believe AQUILA (ECLIPSE 2005-1) is unlikely to repay this deferred interest in the near term and further interest shortfalls are likely. As our ratings address the likelihood that noteholders will receive full and timely payments of interest, we have lowered our rating to 'D (sf)' on the Class E notes.

AQUILA (ECLIPSE 2005-1) closed in March 2005 and is backed by two loans (from 10 at closing) secured against U.K. properties. The legal final maturity date of the notes, totaling GBP61.8 million, is October 2016.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating action based on our criteria for rating European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 advance notice of proposed criteria change, we expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for rating European CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").