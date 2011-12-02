TEXT-S&P corrects otlk on Falcon Insurance Co. (Hong Kong) to positive

Dec 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that following an error, it had corrected the outlook on Falcon Insurance Co. (Hong Kong) Ltd. (Falcon HK; local currency rating A-) to positive from stable. The correction aligns the outlook on Falcon HK with that on a related entity, Odyssey Reinsurance Co. (Odyssey Re; local currency A-/Positive/--). We revised the outlook on Odyssey Re to positive from stable on Oct. 28, 2011, following similar revisions of the outlooks on the wider Fairfax group. The corrected outlook on Falcon HK reflects the explicit support for the company from Odyssey Re in the form of a guarantee. Odyssey Re is a subsidiary of Falcon HK's ultimate parent, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (BBB-/Positive/--).

A corrected ratings list follows:

Falcon Insurance Co. (Hong Kong) Ltd. To From

Financial strength rating

Local currency A-/Positive/-- A-/Stable/--

