TEXT-Fitch:Central bank co-ordination eases short-term concerns

Dec 02- The most significant benefit of this week's moves by major central banks to provide access to cheaper and more plentiful dollar funding is that it showed an appetite for global co-ordination.

The central banks agreed to lower the price on their existing temporary US dollar liquidity swap arrangements by 50 basis points and establish temporary bilateral liquidity swap arrangements so that liquidity can be provided in each jurisdiction in any of their currencies until February 2013.

Although we believe much of the benefit of the action is symbolic, this is still significant as it demonstrates the commitment of central banks to ensuring liquidity while a longer-term solution to the current crisis is sought.

Eurozone banks' access to dollars dwindled recently and we believe it could get worse. US money market funds have cut back exposure to European banks by 42% since May 2011. Our analysis of the 10 largest prime money market funds showed a complete withdrawal from Italy and Spain. French banks have been significantly affected by the funds' withdrawal from the eurozone, with investment down 69%.

We expect the situation to remain challenging for French banks because the US money market funds are allowing their exposure to roll off. At the end of October, 54% of money funds' exposure to French bank certificates of deposit (CDs) matured in seven days or less, up from 7% at the end of June. There has been a corresponding shift in long-term CDs with maturity of 61 days or more. These represent less than 5% of French bank CDs, down from over 50% at the end of June.

Some commentators have dismissed the central banks' action because they consider the stigma attached to accessing the funding to be so great that it will deter banks from using it. We disagree that there should be any stigma.

Central banks' dollar funding should be viewed as part of a package of benefits that accrue to all banks because of their status as banks. We view this as ordinary and expected support and the same as routine access to central bank liquidity.

In the eurozone, four banks tapped the most recent three-month dollar funding for a total of EUR400m, while six banks issued the previous three-month operation for EUR1.6bn. These operations were in addition to the central banks' regular one-week funding programme. Other central bank facilities are relied upon more. The ECB provides over EUR700bn of liquidity to eurozone banks through various refinancing and liquidity schemes.

The central banks that participated in the rate cut are the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan , the Bank of Canada and the Swiss National Bank. On the same day, China's central bank lowered reserve levels to help its slowing economy.