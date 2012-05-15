TEXT-Fitch cuts Jupiter Securitization Company LLC to 'F1sf'

May 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating assigned to Jupiter Securitization Company LLC to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf'. Jupiter Securitization Company LLC is an asset-backed commercial paper program sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

This action follows Fitch's May 11th downgrade of the short-term rating assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., which provides credit and liquidity support to Jupiter Securitization Company LLC

Fitch downgrades the following ratings:

--Jupiter Securitization Company LLC CP to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf';

--Jupiter Securitization Company LLC ECP to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf'.

Additional information regarding Fitch's recent rating actions on JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.