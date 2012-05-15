TEXT-Fitch cuts Jupiter Securitization Company LLC to 'F1sf'

BRIEF-BCBG filed Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
May 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating assigned to Jupiter Securitization Company LLC to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf'. Jupiter Securitization Company LLC is an asset-backed commercial paper program sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
This action follows Fitch's May 11th downgrade of the short-term rating assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., which provides credit and liquidity support to Jupiter Securitization Company LLC
Fitch downgrades the following ratings:
--Jupiter Securitization Company LLC CP to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf';
--Jupiter Securitization Company LLC ECP to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf'.
Additional information regarding Fitch's recent rating actions on JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
March 1 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, will price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday in the most eagerly awaited technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba went public in 2014.