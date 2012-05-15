TEXT-Fitch ups Hartford's sr. debt to 'BBB'

May 15 -Fitch Ratings has upgraded the debt ratings of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HFSG) as follows:

--Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';

--Senior debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';

--Junior subordinated debentures to 'BB+' from 'BB'.

Fitch Ratings has also affirmed all Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for HFSG's primary life and property/casualty insurance subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating action follows Fitch's normal periodic review. A full rating list is shown below.

Fitch's rationale for the upgrade of HFSG's long-term debt ratings recognizes the company's generally more favorable financial position since more conservative notching was implemented in February 2009 to reflect HFSG's heightened exposure to the volatile credit and investment market conditions at that time. As such, the one-notch upgrade reflects an improvement in notching between insurance company ratings and holding company ratings.