BRIEF-Moody's says Rotech Healthcare's billing errors a credit negative; no ratings impact

May 15 Rotech Healthcare, Inc

* Moody's says the announcement on May 11, 2012 by Rotech Healthcare, Inc. (Rotech) that an internal review which uncovered billing errors and would cause it to delaying the filing of its quarterly form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2012 was a credit negative, but would have no immediate impact on its ratings.

