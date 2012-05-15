TEXT-S&P Ratings - Chesapeake Energy Corp.

BRIEF-BCBG filed Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
May 15 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. -------------------------------- 15-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/NR Country: United States
State/Province: Oklahoma
Primary SIC: Crude petroleum
and natural gas
Mult. CUSIP6: 165167
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-May-2012 BB-/NR BB-/NR
26-Apr-2012 BB/NR BB/NR
08-Apr-2011 BB+/NR BB+/NR
11-Dec-2007 BB/NR BB/NR
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$364 mil 7.75% sr nts due 01/15/2015 BB- 15-May-2012
US$363 mil 7.5% sr nts due 09/15/2013 BB- 15-May-2012
US$670 mil 6.875% sr nts due 01/15/2016 BB- 15-May-2012
US$300 mil 7.5% sr nts due 06/15/2014 BB- 15-May-2012
US$300 mil 7.% sr nts due 08/15/2014 BB- 15-May-2012
US$600 mil 6.375% sr nts due 06/15/2015 BB- 15-May-2012
US$600 mil 6.625% sr nts due 01/15/2016 BB- 15-May-2012
US$600 mil 6.25% sr nts due 01/15/2018 BB- 15-May-2012
US$500 mil 6.875% sr nts due 11/15/2020 BB- 15-May-2012
US$690 mil 2.75% contigent sr nts Convertible
due 11/15/2035 BB- 15-May-2012
US$500 mil 6.5% sr nts due 08/15/2017 BB- 15-May-2012
US$500 mil 7.625% sr nts due 07/15/2013 BB- 15-May-2012
EUR600 mil 6.25% sr nts due 01/15/2017 BB- 15-May-2012
US$1.65 bil 2.5% contingent nts Convertible
due 05/15/2037 BB- 15-May-2012
US$1.38 bil 2.25% Contingent covertible sr nts
due 12/15/2038 BB- 15-May-2012
US$800 mil 7.25% sr nts due 12/15/2018 BB- 15-May-2012
US$1.45 bil 9.5% nts due 02/15/2015 BB- 15-May-2012
US$600 mil 6.875% sr nts due 08/15/2018 BB- 15-May-2012
US$1.4 bil 6.625% sr nts due 08/15/2020 BB- 15-May-2012
US$1 bil 6.125% sr nts due 02/15/2021 BB- 15-May-2012
US$1.3 bil 6.775% sr nts due 03/15/2019 BB- 15-May-2012
US$200 mil 6.% conv pfd stock N/A B- 15-May-2012
US$150 mil 5.% cum conv pfd stk B- 15-May-2012
US$400 mil cum pfd stk B- 15-May-2012
US$500 mil 5.% cum convertible pfd stk N/A B- 15-May-2012
US$600 mil 5.75% convertible preferred B- 15-May-2012
US$500 mil 5.75% convertible preferred ser A B- 15-May-2012
US$600 mil 5.75% convertible preferred ser A B- 15-May-2012
US$500 mil sr nts due 08/15/2017 BB- 15-May-2012
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
March 1 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, will price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday in the most eagerly awaited technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba went public in 2014.