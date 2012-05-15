版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 15日 星期二 21:23 BJT

TEXT-S&P Ratings - Chesapeake Energy Corp.

May 15 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. -------------------------------- 15-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/NR Country: United States

State/Province: Oklahoma

Primary SIC: Crude petroleum

and natural gas

Mult. CUSIP6: 165167

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-May-2012 BB-/NR BB-/NR

26-Apr-2012 BB/NR BB/NR

08-Apr-2011 BB+/NR BB+/NR

11-Dec-2007 BB/NR BB/NR

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$364 mil 7.75% sr nts due 01/15/2015 BB- 15-May-2012

US$363 mil 7.5% sr nts due 09/15/2013 BB- 15-May-2012

US$670 mil 6.875% sr nts due 01/15/2016 BB- 15-May-2012

US$300 mil 7.5% sr nts due 06/15/2014 BB- 15-May-2012

US$300 mil 7.% sr nts due 08/15/2014 BB- 15-May-2012

US$600 mil 6.375% sr nts due 06/15/2015 BB- 15-May-2012

US$600 mil 6.625% sr nts due 01/15/2016 BB- 15-May-2012

US$600 mil 6.25% sr nts due 01/15/2018 BB- 15-May-2012

US$500 mil 6.875% sr nts due 11/15/2020 BB- 15-May-2012

US$690 mil 2.75% contigent sr nts Convertible

due 11/15/2035 BB- 15-May-2012

US$500 mil 6.5% sr nts due 08/15/2017 BB- 15-May-2012

US$500 mil 7.625% sr nts due 07/15/2013 BB- 15-May-2012

EUR600 mil 6.25% sr nts due 01/15/2017 BB- 15-May-2012

US$1.65 bil 2.5% contingent nts Convertible

due 05/15/2037 BB- 15-May-2012

US$1.38 bil 2.25% Contingent covertible sr nts

due 12/15/2038 BB- 15-May-2012

US$800 mil 7.25% sr nts due 12/15/2018 BB- 15-May-2012

US$1.45 bil 9.5% nts due 02/15/2015 BB- 15-May-2012

US$600 mil 6.875% sr nts due 08/15/2018 BB- 15-May-2012

US$1.4 bil 6.625% sr nts due 08/15/2020 BB- 15-May-2012

US$1 bil 6.125% sr nts due 02/15/2021 BB- 15-May-2012

US$1.3 bil 6.775% sr nts due 03/15/2019 BB- 15-May-2012

US$200 mil 6.% conv pfd stock N/A B- 15-May-2012

US$150 mil 5.% cum conv pfd stk B- 15-May-2012

US$400 mil cum pfd stk B- 15-May-2012

US$500 mil 5.% cum convertible pfd stk N/A B- 15-May-2012

US$600 mil 5.75% convertible preferred B- 15-May-2012

US$500 mil 5.75% convertible preferred ser A B- 15-May-2012

US$600 mil 5.75% convertible preferred ser A B- 15-May-2012

US$500 mil sr nts due 08/15/2017 BB- 15-May-2012

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐