TEXT-S&P cuts Chesapeake Energy Corp. to 'BB-';otlk neg

May 15 -

Overview

-- U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Chesapeake) has suffered from mounting turmoil over revelations about its CEO's personal financial transactions, and, given revised production expectations, external funding needs are likely to be higher over the next two years than we previously assumed.

-- We view Chesapeake's liquidity as less than adequate, in part because we believe the company could have minimal headroom to sustain further increases in its debt-to-EBITDA ratio without breaching a financial covenant under its $4.0 billion corporate credit facility.

-- We are removing the ratings on Chesapeake and its affiliates from CreditWatch, where they were placed on April 26, 2012, and lowering the ratings on the company to 'BB-' from 'BB'.

-- The negative rating outlook reflects the potential that Chesapeake could meet with setbacks in funding its transition away from reliance on natural gas, or that, in doing so, financial leverage will rise beyond levels consistent with the revised rating.

Rating Action

On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy Corp., including the corporate credit rating, to 'BB-' from 'BB' and lowered ratings on two related entities--Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC and Chesapeake Midstream Partners L.P. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed on April 26, 2012, with negative implications. The rating outlook is negative.