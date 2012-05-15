TEXT-S&P summary: Equifax Inc.

BRIEF-BCBG filed Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
May 15 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Equifax Inc. ---------------------------------- 15-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United States
State/Province: Georgia
Primary SIC: Information
retrieval
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 294429
Mult. CUSIP6: 29442K
Mult. CUSIP6: 29442L
Mult. CUSIP6: 29443B
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-May-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
15-Feb-2007 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
Our ratings on Atlanta-based Equifax Inc. reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, distinguished by its position in credit management and reporting and consistent profit margins, and its "intermediate" financial profile, supported by its solid free cash flow generation and conservative financial policies. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believe that Equifax's strong position in the global information-services market and "adequate" liquidity will offset any moderate fluctuations in global economic and consumer lending activity over the near term.
Our ratings expectations over the outlook horizon incorporate: our assumptions for mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth resulting from new product adoption, ongoing gradual recovery in the U.S. consumer market, and continued international growth; a modest increase in EBITDA margins, as operating leverage is somewhat offset by growth-related investments; and financial flexibility to be able to pursue both its share repurchase and acquisition objectives and be able to address the potential CSC put within the current ratings.
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
March 1 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, will price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday in the most eagerly awaited technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba went public in 2014.