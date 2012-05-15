版本:
TEXT-S&P ratings - Chesapeake Midstream Partners L.P.

May 15 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Chesapeake Midstream Partners L.P. --------------------- 15-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Delaware

Primary SIC: Gas production

and/or

distribution

Mult. CUSIP6: 16524R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-May-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

26-Apr-2012 BB/-- BB/--

11-Apr-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$350 mil 5.875% sr nts due 04/15/2021 BB- 15-May-2012

US$750 mil 6.125% sr nts due 07/15/2022 BB- 15-May-2012

