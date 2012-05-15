版本:
TEXT-S&P Ratings - Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC

May 15 -

Ratings -- Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC ---------------------- 15-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Oklahoma

Primary SIC: Oil and gas field

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 165258

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-May-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

26-Apr-2012 BB/-- BB/--

19-Oct-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$650 mil 6.625% nts due 11/15/2019 BB- 15-May-2012

