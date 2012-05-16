TEXT-Fitch :Asia-Pacific monthly may 2012 - highlights

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.

High yield commentaries were among the most-read in the May edition of the newsletter: "Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight" and "European High Yield Chart Book". The quarterly 'Risk Radar' report was also a readers' favourite with its broad view on macroeconomic trends and their potential risks and effects on credit ratings.

April saw a host of topical commentaries across Asia in "Fitch: Korea Election Will Spur Spending, not Worsen Fiscals" (12 Apr 2012); "Fitch: Amended Fuel Bill Has Little Credit Impact on Indonesia" (3 Apr 2012); "Fitch: China's Renminbi Trade Band Widening Has No Rating Impact" (17 Apr 2012); "Fitch: No Rating Impact on KGI Securities from Acquisition Plan" (12 Apr 2012); and "Fitch: Stabilisation Measures Have Limited Impact on Korean Refiners" (22 Apr 2012).

Other highlights in the May issue include "Fitch: China Homebuilders: Regulations Squeezing Small Players" (17 Apr 2012); "Fitch: China Autos - Firm Prospects Beyond Current Slowdown" (27 Apr 2012); "Fitch: A Virtuous Cycle for Samsung's Operations" (9 Apr 2012); and "Fitch: India Directive Will Not Relieve Short-Term Coal Shortage" (4 Apr 2012).

Regular features such as Fitch's key rating actions are provided in the newsletter. Also, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month's newsletter.

