TEXT-S&P raises rtgs on Autoliv Inc. sr nts to 'BBB+'

May 16 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it had raised its long-term issue rating on Autoliv Inc.'s senior notes due April 30, 2014 to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-' following the successful remarketing of the notes and reset of the coupon rate to 3.854% from 8%. The rating was removed from CreditWatch where it was placed with positive implications on March 8, 2012 due to the remarketing.

At the same time we affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer ratings on the company and the 'K-1' Nordic national scale rating. They had not been on CreditWatch. The outlook is stable.

The senior notes were remarketed consistent with their original terms. Concurrent with the interest rate on the remarketed notes being reset, the company received about $106 million from the deferred equity subscription component of equity units originally issued in 2009. The two-notch revision of the rating on the senior notes resulted from our hybrid capital criteria, which will no longer apply in rating the notes. This change was triggered by receipt of monies from deferred equity subscriptions and settlement of the remarketing and repricing of the notes. The notes rank pari passu with, and are now viewed analytically as, senior unsecured debt issued by the Autoliv group's ultimate holding company. Although the issue does not benefit from upstream guarantees from the group's main operating units, we do not notch down the issue rating due to structural subordination under our criteria. The level of debt at subsidiaries is currently below 20% of total assets, the level at which we consider notching under our criteria. In addition, the current level of structurally senior obligations in the group, its very low net debt position as of March 31, 2012, and its moderate financial policies, in our view, mitigate the risk of structural subordination of the notes.