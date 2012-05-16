UK's FSA to ban BGC senior exec Verrier

LONDON May 16 Britain's financial regulator said that it was banning BGC senior executive Anthony Verrier from working in the financial services industry after it raised concerns over his conduct in a legal spat with rival brokerage Tullett Prebon.

The Financial Services Authority said on Wednesday: "In light of the High Court's findings about Verrier's conduct, we have concluded that he is not fit and proper to be in the UK financial services industry."

A London High Court judge found BGC guilty in 2010 of unlawfully inducing 10 Tullett brokers to breach their employment contracts.

The FSA said Verrier had referred the matter to appeal.