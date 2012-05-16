UK's FSA to ban BGC senior exec Verrier

LONDON May 16 Britain's financial regulator
said that it was banning BGC senior executive Anthony Verrier
from working in the financial services industry after it raised
concerns over his conduct in a legal spat with rival brokerage
Tullett Prebon.
The Financial Services Authority said on Wednesday: "In
light of the High Court's findings about Verrier's conduct, we
have concluded that he is not fit and proper to be in the UK
financial services industry."
A London High Court judge found BGC guilty in 2010 of
unlawfully inducing 10 Tullett brokers to breach their
employment contracts.
The FSA said Verrier had referred the matter to appeal.