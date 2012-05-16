版本:
TEXT-S&P ratings - Liberty Global Inc.

May 16 -

Ratings -- Liberty Global Inc. ------------------------------------ 16-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Delaware

Primary SIC: Cable and other

pay TV services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2007 B+/-- B+/--

20-Feb-2006 B/-- B/--

