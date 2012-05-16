TEXT-S&P rpt:Most Japan major general traders lifted profits in FY2011

May 16 - Four of Japan's six major general trading companies (GTCs) rated by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services boosted their consolidated net profits in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31,
2012), thanks to higher prices of commodities, such as crude oil, coal, and iron ore. An
increase in sales of steel pipes, as well as a strong performance in food and chemical
businesses, also contributed to their profit growth, Standard & Poor's said in a
Japanese-language report published today. The four GTCs that reported year-on-year profit
increases are: Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), Sumitomo Corp.
(A/Stable/A-1), ITOCHU Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2), and Marubeni Corp.
(BBB/Stable/--). On the other hand, Mitsubishi Corp.'s (A+/Stable/A-1) net profit
decreased slightly. Sojitz Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) reported a loss mainly because of its
drawing down of large deferred tax assets in response to a legislative change relating to
lowering corporate taxes.