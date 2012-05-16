TEXT-S&P summary: Buzzi Unicem SpA

May 16 -

Summary analysis -- Buzzi Unicem SpA ------------------------------ 16-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Ready-mixed

concrete

Mult. CUSIP6: 12429U

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Sep-2011 BB+/B BB+/B

13-Aug-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

13-Nov-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on Italy's second-largest cement manufacturer Buzzi Unicem SpA (Buzzi) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the "satisfactory" business risk profiles and "significant" financial risk profiles of Buzzi and its 93.3%-owned subsidiary Dyckerhoff AG (BB+/Stable/B).