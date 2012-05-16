TEXT-S&P summary: Buzzi Unicem SpA

May 16 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Buzzi Unicem SpA ------------------------------ 16-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Ready-mixed
concrete
Mult. CUSIP6: 12429U
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Sep-2011 BB+/B BB+/B
13-Aug-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
13-Nov-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Italy's second-largest cement manufacturer Buzzi Unicem SpA
(Buzzi) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the
"satisfactory" business risk profiles and "significant" financial risk
profiles of Buzzi and its 93.3%-owned subsidiary Dyckerhoff AG (BB+/Stable/B).