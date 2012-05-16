TEXT-S&P summary: Dyckerhoff AG

May 16 -

Summary analysis -- Dyckerhoff AG --------------------------------- 16-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Nonmetallic

mineral

products, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Sep-2011 BB+/B BB+/B

13-Aug-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

13-Nov-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

10-Sep-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based cement manufacturer Dyckerhoff AG reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the "satisfactory" business risk profiles and "significant" financial risk profiles of both Dyckerhoff and its 93.3%-owner, Italy-based Buzzi Unicem SpA (Buzzi; BB+/Stable/B).

The ratings are constrained by our anticipation that the group will continue to face pressure on margins and cash flows, given our forecast of difficult end-market conditions in 2012, particularly in the highly fragmented and key markets of the U.S. and Italy.