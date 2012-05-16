TEXT-Fitch assigns Bank of Georgia's note issue 'BB-(exp)' expected rating

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC Bank of Georgia's
(BoG) forthcoming senior fixed rate note issue an expected rating of 'BB-(exp)'.
The final rating will be contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
The proposed senior unsecured eurobonds will be issued directly by BoG and
listed in the UK. Covenants in the terms and conditions include a negative
pledge in respect of the subordination of holders of the bonds to 'new'
creditors, as well as clauses relating, among other things, to: business
continuity; mergers; the disposal of assets; changes of business; transactions
with affiliates; the payment of taxes; dividend payments; indebtedness; and
compliance with National Bank of Georgia (NBG) prudential supervision ratios. In
addition, BoG is required to maintain Basel I Tier 1 and total capital ratios of
8% and 12%, respectively.
The ratings of the senior notes are driven by BoG's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BB-'/Stable. A full list of ratings is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
BoG is the largest bank in Georgia with market shares of between 35% and 37% of
total assets, loans and deposits as at end-2011, according to NBG data. The
bank's strategic businesses include retail and corporate banking and wealth
management. In addition, BoG Group provides insurance and healthcare, affordable
housing and brokerage services throughout Georgia. In February 2012 Bank of
Georgia Holdings plc, the 98.35% owner of BoG, listed on the London Stock
Exchange.