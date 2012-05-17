版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 18:48 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's asgns (P)Ba3 ratings to notes to be issued by Bank of Georgia

May 17 Bank of Georgia

* Moody's assigns (P)Ba3 provisional ratings to notes to be issued by Bank of Georgia; stable outlook

