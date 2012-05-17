版本:
BRIEF-Moody's asgns (P) rtgs to ABS (Series 2012-3) by Gracechurch Card Programme Funding PLC

May 17 Gracechurch Card Programme Funding PLC

* Moody's assigns provisional (P) ratings to ABS (Series 2012-3) issued by Gracechurch Card Programme Funding PLC

