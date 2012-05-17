TEXT-S&P places Aviva PLC and subsidiaries on watch neg

May 17 -

Overview

-- On May 8, 2012, Aviva announced that its CEO would be leaving the group and that it would conduct a thorough review of all its businesses.

-- Ongoing volatility in financial markets during the first part of 2012, combined with the issuance of $650 million of hybrid debt in May 2012, continue to delay the improvement in Aviva's financial profile.

-- As a result, we are placing our ratings on Aviva PLC and many of its rated subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- This reflects our view of heightened risk and uncertainty over the implications of both management changes and the strategic review on Aviva's future business and financial profiles.

Rating Action

On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A' long-term counterparty credit rating on Aviva PLC, and its 'AA-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on the group's core operating subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we placed the counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on many of the group's other rated operating subsidiaries on CreditWatch negative (see ratings list below).

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of heightened risk and uncertainty over the implications of both management changes (including the unplanned departure of the group CEO) and the upcoming strategic review on Aviva's future business and financial profiles. After announcing the departure of its group CEO on May 8, 2012, Aviva stated its priorities for its strategic review. These include performing business unit reviews, seeking cost efficiencies, and building capital resources. Although we recognize that some of these priorities may improve aspects of Aviva's credit profile, these potential benefits are outweighed by risks and uncertainties over the group's ongoing commitment to reduce leverage, its future strategic and operational plans for certain businesses (including those in the U.S.), and the earnings impact of its intention to reduce risk.