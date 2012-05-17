版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's continues review of Tyco's A3 rating for possible downgrade

May 17 Tyco International Finance SA (TIFSA)

* Moody's continues review of Tyco's A3 rating for possible downgrade

