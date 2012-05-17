版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says increase of share repurchase authorization by Southwest Airlines is credit negative, ratings unaffected

May 17 Southwest Airlines Co

* Moody's says increase of share repurchase authorization by Southwest Airlines (Baa3 stable) is credit negative, ratings unaffected

