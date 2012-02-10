TEXT-S&P rises Cheniere Energy, Sabine Pass LNG ratings

Feb 10 - -- We believe Houston, Texas-based liquefied natural gas company (LNG) Cheniere Energy, Inc.'s recent deleveraging demonstrates improved capital market access resulting from progress on its LNG export project. Cheniere's abilities to improve its liquidity position and capital structure have become more credible, and have raised its credit profile, in our opinion. -- Cheniere repaid $298 million in principal plus accrued interest that was outstanding on its 2007 term loan that was due in May 2012 with a portion of the $331 million in net proceeds that it raised in its December 2011 common stock offering. -- Cheniere's subsidiary Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC has made significant progress on its export project by contracting 16 million tons per year of liquefaction capacity under long-term "take-or-pay"-style commercial contracts with investment-grade customers, improving its prospects for future cash flows. -- We are raising the ratings of Cheniere Energy by one notch to 'B-' and that of its regasification subsidiary Sabine Pass LNG L.P. by one notch to 'BB-'. We have removed the rating of both companies from CreditWatch with positive implications. The outlook is positive. Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its corporate credit rating on Cheniere Energy, Inc. by one notch to 'B-' from 'CCC+' and the project rating of its subsidiary Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. by one notch to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on Dec. 16, 2011. The outlook is positive and the recovery rating on Sabine Pass's senior secured project debt remains unchanged at '2'. The ratings upgrade of Cheniere reflects the company's improved ability to access capital markets to support continuing operations and address its future debt maturities, as evidenced by its $331 million December 2011 equity issuance and subsequent repayment of $298 million in term loans due in May 2012. We believe Cheniere's improved access stems from significant progress on the company's liquefaction project at subsidiary Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC. Specifically, the execution of 16 million tons per year of 20-year, take-or-pay LNG sale and purchase agreements with creditworthy counterparties increases the likelihood of improved cash flows beginning in 2016. The ratings upgrade of Sabine Pass LNG reflects the Cheniere upgrade because we cap Sabine's rating at three notches above its ultimate parent under our project finance criteria. At the same time, we note that significant credit risks remain. We expect that Cheniere will generate negative cash flow for the next four years due to weak earnings on 2 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of regasification capacity contracted by subsidiary Cheniere Energy Investments LLC. U.S. natural gas prices are at their lowest in a decade, which has reduced total LNG imports to about 1 bcf per day and we do not expect this will improve in the near term. As a result, even if Cheniere successfully manages the execution risk of building its export project, it must raise significant capital market financing over the next four years to meet its liquidity requirements, starting with its $205 million convertible note maturity in August 2012. Cheniere is a Houston-based energy company that mainly engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. Through its subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., it owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG regasification terminal project in Cameron Parish, La. "The positive outlook reflects significant progress on the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project and, based on this, Cheniere's improved ability to access capital markets to address its 2012 debt maturity and liquidity needs," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mark Habib. We could raise the ratings by another notch if the company successfully repays or refinances its $205 million maturity before August 2012. 