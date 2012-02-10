版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 11日 星期六 06:04 BJT

TEXT-S&P rises Cheniere Energy, Sabine Pass LNG ratings

Feb 10 -     -- We believe Houston, Texas-based liquefied natural gas
company (LNG) 	
Cheniere Energy, Inc.'s recent deleveraging demonstrates improved capital 	
market access resulting from progress on its LNG export project. Cheniere's 	
abilities to improve its liquidity position and capital structure have become 	
more credible, and have raised its credit profile, in our opinion.	
     -- Cheniere repaid $298 million in principal plus accrued interest that 	
was outstanding on its 2007 term loan that was due in May 2012 with a portion 	
of the $331 million in net proceeds that it raised in its December 2011 common 	
stock offering.	
     -- Cheniere's subsidiary Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC has made 	
significant progress on its export project by contracting 16 million tons per 	
year of liquefaction capacity under long-term "take-or-pay"-style commercial 	
contracts with investment-grade customers, improving its prospects for future 	
cash flows.	
     -- We are raising the ratings of Cheniere Energy by one notch to 'B-' and 	
that of its regasification subsidiary Sabine Pass LNG L.P. by one notch to 	
'BB-'. We have removed the rating of both companies from CreditWatch with 	
positive implications. The outlook is positive.	
    	
     Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its
corporate credit rating on Cheniere Energy, Inc. by one notch to 'B-'
from 'CCC+' and the project rating of its subsidiary Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. by
one notch to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch with
positive implications, where we placed them on Dec. 16, 2011. The outlook is
positive and the recovery rating on Sabine Pass's senior secured project debt
remains unchanged at '2'.	
	
The ratings upgrade of Cheniere reflects the company's improved ability to 	
access capital markets to support continuing operations and address its future 	
debt maturities, as evidenced by its $331 million December 2011 equity 	
issuance and subsequent repayment of $298 million in term loans due in May 	
2012. We believe Cheniere's improved access stems from significant progress on 	
the company's liquefaction project at subsidiary Sabine Pass Liquefaction, 	
LLC. Specifically, the execution of 16 million tons per year of 20-year, 	
take-or-pay LNG sale and purchase agreements with creditworthy counterparties 	
increases the likelihood of improved cash flows beginning in 2016. The ratings 	
upgrade of Sabine Pass LNG reflects the Cheniere upgrade because we cap 	
Sabine's rating at three notches above its ultimate parent under our project 	
finance criteria.	
	
At the same time, we note that significant credit risks remain. We expect that 	
Cheniere will generate negative cash flow for the next four years due to weak 	
earnings on 2 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of regasification capacity 	
contracted by subsidiary Cheniere Energy Investments LLC. U.S. natural gas 	
prices are at their lowest in a decade, which has reduced total LNG imports to 	
about 1 bcf per day and we do not expect this will improve in the near term. 	
As a result, even if Cheniere successfully manages the execution risk of 	
building its export project, it must raise significant capital market 	
financing over the next four years to meet its liquidity requirements, 	
starting with its $205 million convertible note maturity in August 2012.	
	
Cheniere is a Houston-based energy company that mainly engages in liquefied 	
natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. Through its subsidiary, Cheniere Energy 	
Partners L.P., it owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG regasification 	
terminal project in Cameron Parish, La. 	
	
"The positive outlook reflects significant progress on the Sabine Pass 	
Liquefaction Project and, based on this, Cheniere's improved ability to access 	
capital markets to address its 2012 debt maturity and liquidity needs," said 	
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mark Habib. 	
	
We could raise the ratings by another notch if the company successfully repays 	
or refinances its $205 million maturity before August 2012. If the company 	
can't secure adequate financing or enters into what we deem a distressed debt 	
exchange, we could lower the ratings.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors for Global 	
Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010	
     -- General Criteria: Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar 	
Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009	
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, published Dec. 	
18, 2008.	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Mark Habib, New York (1) 212-438-6344;	
                        mark_habib@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Nora Pickens, New York (1) 212-438-2257;	
                   nora_pickens@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐