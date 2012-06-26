TEXT-Fitch downgrades Banco Mare Nostrum covered bonds

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Mare Nostrum S.A.'s (BMN; 'BB+'/Stable/'B') Cedulas Hipotecarias (CH; mortgage covered bonds) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'/ Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and has removed them from RWN. There are EUR15.656 bn CH outstanding under the programme. The rating action is a result of the downgrade of BMN's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'/RWN and the resolution of the RWN (see "Fitch Downgrades BMN's IDR to 'BB+' and VR to 'b+'; RWNs Removed " published on 22 June 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). As an exception to its covered bonds rating methodology, Fitch has set the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) for all Spanish CH programmes to 70%, to reflect its view that the ability of market participants to raise liquidity in order to allow the refinancing of the cover pool of a potentially defaulted bank is significantly impaired (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Spanish Covered Bond Programmes", dated 18 June 2012). Moreover, Fitch continues to overlay a cap to the rating on a probability of default (PD) basis of the CH at the Long-term IDR of the Spanish sovereign ('BBB') to stress the view that any refinancing could only take place with the intervention of the Spanish authorities. This is due to the lack of any protection against liquidity mismatch in CH programmes (see "Fitch Downgrades 4 Spanish Covered Bond Programmes and 1 Portuguese Covered Bond Programme", dated 14 October 2011 on www.fitchratings.com). This has currently no direct impact as the combination of the current D-factor with BMN's IDR allows the cedulas to be rated up to 'BBB-', provided overcollateralisation (OC) is sufficient to withstand such level of stresses. A further uplift of two notches is granted to reflect recoveries given default also depending on the level of OC considered by Fitch in its analysis. For those banks whose short-term IDRs are below 'F2', and in line with Fitch's approach applied in the Multi Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias (MICH) sector (see "Fitch Downgrades Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias to 'A-sf'" dated 11 May 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com) Fitch has applied a 30% haircut to the lowest level of OC observed in the past 12 months, with a floor at the legal minimum (which in Spain is set at 25% of eligible assets). The current nominal level of OC is 143% and 66% is the level of OC supporting the uplift of two notches to 'BBB+'. BMN also publicly commits to keep a minimum 123% OC. The level of OC supporting a given rating will be affected, amongst other factors, by the profile of cover assets versus covered bonds, which is subject to change even in the absence of new issuances. It can therefore not be assumed that a given OC supporting the rating will remain stable over time. All else equal, this level of rating may be maintained as long as BMN's IDR is rated at least 'BB'. Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 11 August 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Exposure Draft: Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions