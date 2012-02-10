版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 11日 星期六 07:01 BJT

TEXT-Fitch puts 2 Classes of JPMCC 2006-CIBC15 on watch negative

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has placed two classes of commercial mortgage
pass-through certificates from of JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities
Corp series 2006-CIBC15 on Rating Watch Negative.	
	
Classes A-M and A-J have been placed on Rating Watch Negative based on an
increase in Fitch's preliminary estimate of expected losses for the 20 specially
serviced loans, four of which are within the top 15 loans in the pool.	
	
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch status within the next several months
following a complete review of the transaction including updated performance
data for performing loans. Fitch expects classes A-M and A-J could be downgraded
several categories given limited subordination of the remaining classes to
offset losses.	
	
Fitch has placed the following classes on Rating Watch Negative:	
	
--$211.8 million class A-M 'Asf';	
--$164.2 million class A-J 'B-sf'.	
	
Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the Dec. 21, 2011
report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:	
	
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports	
	
Contact:	
Primary Analyst	
Lisa Cook	
Director	
+1-212-908-0665	
Fitch, Inc.	
One State Street Plaza	
New York, NY 10004	
	
Committee Chairperson	
Adam Fox	
Senior Director	
+1-212-908-0869	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' Dec. 21, 2011.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions

