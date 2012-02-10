版本:
TEXT-Fitch puts 5 classes of JPMCC 2006-CIBC17 on watch negative

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has placed five classes of J.P. Morgan Chase
Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp., series 2006-CIBC17, commercial mortgage
pass-through certificates on Rating Watch Negative. 	
	
Classes A-M through D have been placed on Rating Watch Negative based on an 	
increase in Fitch's preliminary estimate of expected losses for the 20 specially	
serviced loans, three of which are within the top 15 loans in the pool. The 	
largest contributor to expected losses is the Bank of America Plaza loan. The 	
loan is secured by a 1.25 million square foot (sf) office property located in 	
downtown Atlanta, GA. 	
	
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch status within the next several months 	
following a complete review of the transaction including updated performance 	
data for performing loans. Following its review, the classes placed on Rating 	
Watch Negative may be downgraded several categories. 	
	
Fitch has placed the following classes on Rating Watch Negative:	
	
--$253.7 million class A-M 'AAAsf';	
	
--$202.9 million class A-J 'BBsf';	
	
--$44.4 million class B 'Bsf';	
	
--$19 million class C 'B-sf';	
	
--$34.9 million class D 'B-sf'.	
	
Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 	
report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which 	
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:	
	
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports 	
	
Contact:	
	
Primary Analyst	
	
Lisa Cook	
	
Director	
	
+1-212-908-0665	
	
Fitch, Inc.	
	
One State Street Plaza	
	
New York, NY 10004	
	
Committee Chairperson	
	
Adam Fox	
	
Senior Director	
	
+1-212-908-0869	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
	
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' Dec. 21, 	
2011.

