版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 00:14 BJT

TEXT-S&P places 3 Egyptian banks on watch negative

Overview
     -- On June 25, 2012, we placed our 'B' long-term rating on Egypt on 
CreditWatch with negative implications.
     -- Consequently, we are placing our 'B/B' long- and short-term issuer 
credit ratings for National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Banque Misr (BM),
and Commercial International Bank (CIB) on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
     -- Our unsolicited public information ('pi') 'Bpi' rating for National 
Societe Generale Bank S.A.E. (NSGB) is currently not affected because we 
typically do not place 'pi' ratings on CreditWatch.
     -- The CreditWatch listing for NBE, BM, and CIB reflect that of the 
sovereign. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement on the three banks 
soon after any resolution of the CreditWatch on Egypt.

Rating Action
On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' long-term 
and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings on National Bank of Egypt (NBE), 
Banque Misr (BM), and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (CIB) on 
CreditWatch with negative implications.

This rating action follows the recent placement of the 'B' long-term foreign 
and local currency sovereign ratings for the Republic of Egypt on CreditWatch 
with negative implications (see "Egypt 'B' Long-Term Ratings On Watch Negative 
On Political Uncertainties And Fiscal And External Pressures," June 25, 2012).

Our unsolicited public information ('pi') 'Bpi' rating on National Societe 
Generale Bank S.A.E. (NSGB), the fourth bank we rate in Egypt, is not 
currently affected because we typically do not place 'pi' ratings on 
CreditWatch.

Rationale
The CreditWatch action on NBE, BM, and CIB follows a similar action on the 
Arab Republic of Egypt (B/Watch Neg/B). Our 'B' long-term ratings on the three 
banks are capped at the level of the sovereign ratings on Egypt and factor in 
our opinion of the risks related to operating in Egypt. NBE, BM, and CIB face 
significant sovereign risk because they hold a high amount of government debt 
compared with their equity bases and earnings capacities. We assess the 
stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) for BM, NBE, and CIB at 'b', 'b+', and 
'bb-', respectively. Our ratings on NBE and CIB are below the banks' 
respective SACPs and do not exceed those on the sovereign because we do not 
believe that the banks would withstand a scenario in which Egypt defaulted on 
its obligations. 

We consider NBE and BM to be government-related entities (GREs) under our 
methodology, given their 100% ownership by the Egyptian government. We factor 
in no uplift because NBE and BM's SACPs are respectively higher than and equal 
to the long-term rating on the sovereign.

CreditWatch
The negative CreditWatch listing reflects that on the sovereign. We will 
therefore resolve the CreditWatch placement of the banks soon after the 
resolution of the CreditWatch listing for Egypt. The CreditWatch placement of 
the sovereign reflects our view of at least a 50% likelihood of a downgrade 
over the next three months. This could occur if escalating political tensions 
and the authorities' ongoing ineffectiveness in addressing economic, fiscal, 
and external challenges further weaken key economic and external indicators 
while also undermining donors' and multilateral lending institutions' 
willingness to extend support. We do not expect a rating change of more than 
one notch on Egypt unless the political situation becomes extremely divisive.

A lowering of the sovereign rating will have a direct negative impact on NBE, 
BM, and CIB because the ratings on the banks are constrained at the level of 
the rating on the sovereign. This could also have a negative impact on our 
economic risk or industry risk scores for Egypt under our Banking Industry 
Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology. 

A downward revision of these scores, either linked to a deterioration of the 
creditworthiness of Egypt, or not, could lead us to revise downward our anchor 
for banks operating in Egypt.

If we were to affirm our rating on Egypt and remove it from CreditWatch, we 
would very likely affirm our ratings on the banks as well.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Egypt 'B' Long-Term Ratings On Watch Negative On Political 
Uncertainties And Fiscal And External Pressures, June 25, 2012
     -- Why We Lowered The Ratings On Egyptian Banks And What Risks Lie Ahead, 
May 14, 2012. 
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                To              From
National Bank of Egypt
 Counterparty Credit Rating     B/Watch Neg/B   B/Negative/B
 Certificate Of Deposit         B/Watch Neg/B   B/B

Banque Misr
 Counterparty Credit Rating     B/Watch Neg/B   B/Negative/B
 Certificate Of Deposit         B/Watch Neg/B   B/B

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
 Counterparty Credit Rating     B/Watch Neg/B   B/Negative/B
 Certificate Of Deposit         B/Watch Neg/B   B/B


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐