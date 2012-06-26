版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 01:57 BJT

BANCODECREDITODELPERU/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 26 Banco de Credito del Peru : * Moodys: no negative ratings impact resulting from new issuance under Banco

de crédito del perus dpr program * Rpt-moodys: no negative ratings impact resulting from new issuance under

banco de crédito del perus dpr program

