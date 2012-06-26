TEXT-S&P raises TAM SA rating to 'BB' from 'B+'

Overview -- On June 22, 2012, Lan Airlines and TAM concluded the transaction to create the new group Latam Airlines Group S.A. -- We believe the merger will significantly benefit TAM's business and financial profiles. -- We are raising our global scale corporate credit rating on TAM to 'BB' from 'B+'. -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the rating in the next 12-18 months if the company is able to strengthen results and credit metrics as it successfully captures projected synergies (to which we currently give only partial credit). Rating Action On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its global scale corporate credit rating on Brazil-based airline TAM S.A. to 'BB' from 'B+'. We also raised the Brazilian national scale rating to 'brAA' from 'brBBB+'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Aug. 16, 2010. The outlook is positive. Rationale The rating actions follow the conclusion of the merger of TAM into Chile-based Lan Airlines S.A. (not rated). They reflect our opinion that TAM will be an integral part of the new consolidated entity and, as a result, will benefit from the consolidated entity's credit quality. TAM is now part of a larger group that enjoys stronger credit metrics as well as a stronger market position in Latin America. After the transaction closed, Lan was renamed Latam Airlines Group S.A., and it now holds 100% of TAM S.A.'s non-voting shares and 20% of the voting shares. Although 80% of its controlling shares will remain with the Amaro family--TAM's original founders--TAM will be operationally integrated within Latam and will benefit from a complementary route network and lower procurement costs, among other factors. Although we believe the companies' projected synergy gains of US$600 million to US$700 million are somewhat aggressive, even considering only part of those gains, we project consolidated results will be stronger than TAM's stand-alone results in the next few years. Latam's financial profile is also stronger than TAM's stand-alone because Lan has lower debt and higher cash generation. Somewhat offsetting these benefits are the risks of the capital-intensive airline business, such as price competition and exposure to economic cycles. We believe TAM's business profile is fair, reflecting that of Latam. As part of Latam, the company will benefit from a network that will fly, on a consolidated basis, more than 60 million passengers per year. TAM will also be part of a group that is a leader in most markets, mainly in Chile--with a share of almost 80%--and in Brazil, with a 40% stake. Overall within South America, Latam holds more than 40% of the market. Internationally, we believe the routes are very complementary--with TAM's strengths in flying from Brazil to Europe and North America, and Lan's strengths in the South Pacific region. Indeed, synergies in the international routes will be important for TAM to keep improving its results in the next few years. Latam will also have stronger operating efficiency because of Lan's consistently high profitability, operating with higher load factors and low costs. Finally, we expect the competition and pricing conditions in Brazil to improve gradually in the next quarters, allowing Latam to report better margins for its Brazilian domestic routes. TAM's financial profile is significant, as we assume Latam will manage its financial policies and its cash flows (including TAM's obligations) on a consolidated basis. In our base case, we estimate that the combined operation will generate EBITDA of $2.1 billion in 2012 and an EBITDA margin of 15%. We assume the company can improve margins to about 17% by 2014 as it gradually captures projected synergies--below Lan's average of 20% in the last three years, but well above TAM's 11%. We also assume that fuel costs and the Brazilian exchange rate will remain at current levels and that load factors will gradually improve to a combined ratio of about 78%. With operating lease adjusted (OLA) total debt of approximately $9.6 billion, we project Latam's OLA adjusted debt to EBITDA to reach 4.4x by the end of this year, a significant improvement from TAM's stand-alone 8.3x in 2011. Consistent with these assumptions, we project funds from operations to total debt to hover around 15%-20% in 2012 and 2013 and 25%-30% from 2014 on. Even with significant capital commitments in fleet renewal, we project Latam to report some positive free operating cash flow starting in 2013. Liquidity Based on Latam's consolidated financials, TAM's liquidity is "adequate," according to our ratings methodology. Reported cash reserves amounted to approximately $1.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2012, compared to short-term debt of $1.7 billion coming due through December 2012. We project Latam's cash sources to exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x from 2012 through 2013. We take into account the group's cash reserves (about $1.7 billion in our projections) and funds from operations of $1.5 billion in 2012 and $1.7 billion in 2013 as its main cash sources. We include as cash uses the amortization of $400 million in short-term debt for the remainder of 2012 and $900 million for 2013, capital expenditures of about $1.7 billion, and a minimum cash dividend of $150 million, equivalent to 25% of the group's net income. The dividend policy has been somewhat aggressive relative to Lan's historical dividend policy. In our opinion, Latam could report cash sources exceeding cash uses, even if EBITDA declined by about 30% in the next two years. In addition, Latam's access to bank credit lines is adequate, in our view, and the company's liquidity could withstand low-probability, high-impact events. Outlook Our positive outlook reflects our view that the combined entity may improve its consolidated operating performance significantly in the next quarters, and beyond what we currently assume as our base case (as we give only partial credit to synergies). The company believes it will add profits of $170 million to $200 million in the first 12 months and up to $600 million by 2014, partly stemming from increased revenues in cargo and higher passenger traffic. Those gains rely on market conditions that are currently more uncertain, considering the weak global economy, but we acknowledge that Lan's management has sustained a strong operation even under difficult market conditions in the past. We could raise the ratings if the company's performance is consistently better than we currently project--such as Latam achieving OLA adjusted debt to EBITDA consistently less than 3.5x. On the other hand, if Latam faces difficulties to improve TAM's operations, or if market conditions deteriorate significantly, with higher fuel costs, lower-than-projected demand, or higher OLA adjusted debt because of higher-than-anticipated fleet expansion (leading to adjusted debt to EBITDA consistently above 5x), we could lower the ratings. Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch Action To From TAM S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- B+/Watch Pos/-- Brazilian Rating Scale brAA/Positive/-- brBBB+/Watch Pos/-- Senior Unsecured brAA brBBB/Watch Pos TAM Capital 2 Inc TAM Capital 3 Inc Tam Capital Inc. Senior Unsecured BB- B/Watch Pos