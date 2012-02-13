版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts 3 Egyptian bank ratings to 'B'; outlook is negative

-- We lowered the long-term ratings on the Arab Republic of Egypt to 'B' 	
on Feb. 10, 2012. 	
     -- Consequently, we are lowering our long-term ratings on National Bank 	
of Egypt, Banque Misr, and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) to 'B' from 	
'B+'. At the same time, we are affirming the 'B' short-term ratings on the 	
banks.	
     -- In addition, we are affirming the unsolicited public information 	
('pi') rating on National Societe Generale Bank at 'Bpi'.	
     -- The negative outlooks on NBE, BM, and CIB reflect that on the 	
sovereign. We believe that another lowering of the sovereign rating is 	
possible if the government fails to stem the decline in reserves or an 	
uncertain policy environment and weak institutions emerge from the ongoing 	
political transition.	
    	
     Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered
its long-term counterparty credit ratings on the National Bank of Egypt (NBE),
Banque Misr (BM), and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. 
(CIB) to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, the 'B' short-term counterparty credit
ratings were affirmed. The outlooks are negative. 	
	
We also affirmed the unsolicited public information ('pi') rating on National 	
Societe Generale Bank S.A.E. (NSGB) at 'Bpi'. We typically do not use 	
modifiers, outlooks, or CreditWatch placements for 'pi' ratings.	
	
The rating actions on NBE, BM, CIB, and NSGB follow our lowering of the 	
long-term ratings on the Arab Republic of Egypt (foreign and local currency 	
B/Negative/B; see "Long-Term Ratings On Egypt Lowered To 'B' On Weaker 	
Sovereign Policy Flexibility; Outlook Negative," published Feb. 10, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). 	
	
Specifically, today's rating actions on NBE, BM, and CIB reflect our view on: 	
     -- The risk of further deterioration of the sovereign's creditworthiness. 	
We believe the sharp decline in Egypt's foreign exchange reserves, combined 	
with ongoing political uncertainties, are weakening sovereign policy 	
flexibility.	
     -- The risk that public-sector banks, such as NBE and BM, could use part 	
of their liquidity to invest in local government debt as a result of widening 	
government borrowing requirements. 	
     -- The uncertainties surrounding the outcome of a difficult political 	
transition and security issues, which will hamper Egypt's economic growth and 	
could hurt the banks' financial profiles, particularly asset quality and 	
profitability.	
 	
NATIONAL BANK OF EGYPT	
We consider NBE to be a government-related entity (GRE), given its 100% 	
ownership by the Egyptian government. The ratings on NBE reflect, on the one 	
hand, our opinion of the bank's full state ownership, ongoing modernization, 	
and extensive customer franchise. Negative factors are NBE's only gradual 	
settlement of legacy problem assets, its very weak capitalization, and the 	
risky operating environment. NBE also faces sovereign risk because it holds a 	
significant amount of local government debt. 	
	
The long-term rating on NBE does not incorporate any uplift for extraordinary 	
government support.	
	
BANQUE MISR	
The ratings on 100% state-owned BM--which we consider to be a GRE--reflect our 	
opinion of the bank's full state ownership, ongoing modernization, and 	
potential to build on its supportive commercial position as one of the largest 	
and long-standing market players in Egypt. Offsetting these positive factors 	
are the only gradual settlement of legacy problem assets, BM's very weak 	
capitalization, and the risky operating environment. BM also faces sovereign 	
risk because it holds a significant amount of local government debt. 	
	
The long-term rating on the bank does not incorporate any uplift for 	
extraordinary government support.	
	
COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK (EGYPT) S.A.E.	
The ratings on CIB reflect our opinion of the risks relating to operating in 	
Egypt. Focused on the domestic market, CIB is exposed to any deterioration of 	
the local economy. It also faces sovereign risk because it holds a significant 	
amount of local government debt compared with its equity base. Mitigating 	
these factors, in our view, are CIB's superior customer franchise, better 	
financial performance and asset quality than peers, and experienced management 	
team. 	
	
The long-term rating on CIB does not incorporate any uplift for extraordinary 	
government support. 	
	
NATIONAL SOCIETE GENERALE BANK S.A.E.	
The 'Bpi' rating on NSGB is based on our view of the risks involved in 	
operating in Egypt, NSGB's only adequate level of capitalization, and exposure 	
to sovereign risk as it holds a material amount of local government debt. 	
Positive rating factors include NSGB's leading position as one of the largest 	
private commercial banks in Egypt and its track record of satisfactory 	
financial performance. 	
	
We typically do not use modifiers, outlooks, or CreditWatch placements for 	
'pi' ratings.	
	
OUTLOOK	
The negative outlooks on NBE, BM, and CIB mirror the negative outlook on 	
Egypt. They also factor in our view that the banks are facing rising operating 	
risks in the context of a difficult political transition and a potentially 	
prolonged economic slowdown. We would lower our ratings on NBE, BM, and CIB if 	
the ratings on the sovereign were lowered. We would revise the outlooks on 	
NBE, BM, and CIB to stable if we revised the outlook on the sovereign to 	
stable.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Downgraded; Rating Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
	
                                            To                From	
National Bank of Egypt 	
 Counterparty Credit Rating                 B/Negative/B      B+/Negative/B	
 Certificate Of Deposit                     B/B               B+/B	
	
Banque Misr	
 Counterparty Credit Rating                 B/Negative/B      B+/Negative/B	
 Certificate Of Deposit                     B/B               B+/B	
	
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. 	
 Counterparty Credit Rating                 B/Negative/B      B+/Negative/B	
 Certificate Of Deposit                     B/B               B+/B	
	
Rating Affirmed	
	
National Societe Generale Bank S.A.E. (Unsolicited Ratings)  	
 Counterparty Credit Rating                 Bpi               Bpi	
	
	
