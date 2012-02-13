版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Mystic Re III notes

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned preliminary ratings of 'BB(sf)' and 'B(sf)' to the Series 2012-1 Class
A and Class B notes, respectively, to be issued by Mystic Re III Ltd. The notes
cover losses from hurricanes and earthquakes on a per-occurrence basis in the
covered area.	
	
Our view of the transaction's credit risk reflects the counterparty credit 	
ratings on all of the parties involved that can affect the timely payment of 	
interest and the ultimate payment of principal on the notes. Our preliminary 	
ratings on the notes take into account the rating on Liberty Mutual Insurance 	
Co., which will make quarterly premium payments to Mystic Re III; the implied 	
rating on the catastrophe risk ('BB' for the Class A notes and 'B' for the 	
Class B notes); and the rating on the assets in the collateral account 	
('AAAm'). The preliminary ratings reflect the lower of these three ratings, 	
which for each class of notes is the implied rating on the catastrophe risk.	
	
Mystic Re III, a Cayman Islands exempted company licensed as a Class B 	
Insurer, is seeking to raise money to collateralize two reinsurance agreements 	
with Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Preliminary Ratings Assigned	
 Mystic Re III Ltd.	
  Series 2012-1 Class A Notes               BB(sf)	
  Series 2012-1 Class B Notes               B(sf)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Natural Catastrophe Bonds, May. 	
12, 2009	
     -- Default Table Used To Rate Insurance-Linked Securitizations Updated, 	
May 8, 2008	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Gary Martucci, New York (1) 212-438-7217;	
                        gary_martucci@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Deborah Newman, New York (1) 212-438-4451;	
                   deborah_newman@standardandpoors.com

