TEXT-S&P rates CityCenter Holdings proposed notes 'B'

-- Las Vegas-based gaming operator CityCenter Holdings LLC has announced preliminary results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011 and is seeking $240 million of additional senior secured first lien notes. -- Our 'B' issue-level and '2' recovery ratings on CityCenter's senior secured first lien notes are unchanged, incorporating the proposed $240 million add-on. -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating, on the company and revising our rating outlook to stable from negative. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that operating conditions on the Las Vegas Strip will continue to improve at least modestly, which we believe will result in CityCenter generating cash flow sufficient to meet debt service and capital spending needs. Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B' issue-level and '2' recovery ratings on Las Vegas-based CityCenter Holdings LLC's senior secured first-lien notes are unchanged, incorporating the proposed $240 million add-on, which will bring the aggregate dollar amount to $1.14 billion. The additional notes will be co-issued by wholly owned subsidiary CityCenter Finance Corp., issued under the indenture pursuant to which the company issued its existing $900 million senior secured first-lien notes due 2016 and $600 million senior secured second-lien pay-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes due 2017. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating, on the company and revised our rating outlook to stable from negative. Net proceeds from the proposed notes, along with a portion of cash on the balance sheet, will be used to repay $300 million of the $375 million currently outstanding under the company's senior secured credit facility. "The revision of our rating outlook on CityCenter to stable from negative follows substantially improved performance in 2011 and reflects our expectation that operating conditions on the Las Vegas Strip will continue to improve at least modestly in 2012 and 2013," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ben Bubeck. We believe this continued growth trend will result in CityCenter's cash flow generation reaching a level sufficient to meet debt service and capital spending needs, despite total debt (including sponsor indebtedness in excess of $1 billion) to EBITDA remaining well above 10x. Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on CityCenter reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak," according to our criteria. Our assessment of CityCenter's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" reflects a large debt burden and EBITDA generation which, while substantially improved in recent periods, still only approximates total interest expense. These factors are somewhat tempered by liquidity enhancements to facilitate a continued ramp-up, as well as our view that the Las Vegas Strip should continue to realize at least modest growth in gaming revenues and moderate growth on the lodging side of the business over the next few years. Our assessment of CityCenter's business risk profile as "weak" reflects the company's reliance on a single property in a highly competitive gaming market, but also considers the high quality of the asset and its beneficial location at the center of the Las Vegas Strip. CityCenter's operating performance improved meaningfully in 2011. EBITDA during the first nine months of 2011 was $158 million, compared with just $68.7 million (including $116 million in forfeited residential deposits) for all of 2010. In conjunction with additional notes offering, management announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2011, including net revenue of approximately $269 million (compared with $255.2 million in 2010) and EBITDA of $54 million (compared with $16.3 million, including $8 million in forfeited residential deposits, in 2010). Operating performance benefited from management's progress in addressing heightened operating costs. Additionally, like other operators on the Las Vegas Strip, CityCenter's lodging business is performing well. During the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, Aria's occupancy improved to 87.4% from 74.8% in the prior year, while average daily rate improved to $201 from $181. We expect performance at CityCenter will continue to improve over the intermediate term. Our forecast incorporates our belief that the Las Vegas Strip should realize at least modest growth in gaming revenues and operators should achieve continued moderate growth on the lodging side of the business over the next few years. However, our forecast for 2012 for CityCenter is for only slight growth in net revenue and flat-to-slightly down EBITDA in 2012, as higher than expected table games hold at Aria in 2011 has the potential to be an unfavorable comparison for 2012 performance. Our preliminary forecast for 2013 is for mid-single digit percentage growth in net revenue and EBITDA growth of about 10%. Still, under our intermediate-term performance expectations, we expect total debt (including sponsor indebtedness in excess of $1 billion) to EBITDA to remain above 10x, and EBITDA coverage of total interest to remain below 1.5x at the end of 2013, both of which are in line with our 'B-' rating. CityCenter Holdings LLC, a 50/50 joint venture between subsidiaries of MGM Resorts International and Dubai World, is the owner and operator of CityCenter, a mixed-use development on the Las Vegas Strip that includes the following components: ARIA Resort & Casino--a 4,004-room casino resort; Crystals--a retail complex with approximately 329,000 currently leasable square feet; Mandarin Oriental, Las Vegas--a nongaming boutique hotel with 392 guestrooms and 225 luxury condominium residences; Vdara Hotel and Spa--a nongaming 1,495-room luxury condominium-hotel; and Veer Towers--twin towers comprising 669 condominium units. CityCenter has agreed with MGM to manage ARIA, Crystals, and Vdara. Mandarin Oriental is managed by a third party. All of the approximately 8,500 employees at CityCenter (as of Sept. 30, 2011) are employees of MGM on assignment, and CityCenter customers participate in MGM's player club. Despite this very close relationship with MGM, our rating on CityCenter is not currently linked to that of MGM because MGM is not a majority owner of the entity and does not have the financial flexibility to provide meaningful support. However, given this relationship, we expect the ratings to be closely aligned for the foreseeable future. Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations, CityCenter has an adequate liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant expectations and assumptions in our assessment of CityCenter's liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- We believe net sources would be positive, even if EBITDA over the next 12 months is 15% below our expectation. -- While cash flow generated at the property may only modestly exceed total interest expense, our assessment takes into account liquidity support provided by the prefunded interest reserve on the first-lien debt through mid-2012 and the company's ability to pay interest on the second-lien notes entirely in cash, entirely via PIK interest accrual, or 50% cash and 50% PIK. The July 2012 interest payment on the second lien notes will be paid in kind. CityCenter's liquidity sources consist of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet (expected to approximate $80 million pro forma for the additional notes proceeds and repayment of the $300 million of the company's senior secured credit facility) and cash generated from operations. Additional sources of liquidity could include proceeds from the sale of condo units, although we have not incorporated any cash inflows from condo sales into our rating, given the prevailing state of the real estate market. Certain mechanics lien claims related to the property's construction exist against the property. We believe any payout for litigation would be covered under the restated completion guarantee provided by MGM; however, MGM's ability to fund a substantial judgment against the company is uncertain. We expect maintenance capital expenditure requirements to be minimal for the next few years, and currently assume approximately $25 million of maintenance spending per year in 2012 and 2013. The minimum interest coverage covenant under CityCenter's amended and restated senior secured term loan is scheduled to commence in the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2012 at a level of 1.10x (excluding interest attributable to the sponsor subordinated notes), and step up to 1.50x at Sept. 30, 2013. Under our current long-term EBITDA projections, we believe CityCenter could be challenged to meet the 1.50x threshold at the end of 2013, although equity cure provisions in the credit agreement would likely facilitate compliance, as long as the property continues to ramp up thereafter. There are no debt maturities until the term loan matures in 2015. Our rating outlook on CityCenter is stable, reflecting our expectation that operating conditions on the Las Vegas Strip will continue to improve at least modestly over the intermediate term, which we believe will result in CityCenter generating cash flow sufficient to meet debt service and capital spending needs, despite weak credit measures. We could lower our rating if performance is below our expectations, leading us to believe EBITDA will remain below levels required to meet debt service and capital spending needs for a more prolonged period. This could result from a more modest growth trend in gaming revenues across the Las Vegas Strip than we currently expect, management's inability to sustain EBITDA margin improvement following cost containment efforts, or an unanticipated meaningful cash outflow stemming from ongoing litigation at the property. Given that we expect credit measures to remain weak over the intermediate term, including leverage above 10x and interest coverage below 1.5x, rating upside seems unlikely over the next few years. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Ben Bubeck, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2176; ben_bubeck@standardandpoors.com Secondary Credit Analysts: Melissa Long, New York (1) 212-438-3886; melissa_long@standardandpoors.com