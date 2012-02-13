TEXT-Fitch cuts Santander to 'A' following sovereign action

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Santander's
(Santander) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A' from 'AA-' and
Viability Rating (VR) to 'a' from 'aa-'. Fitch has removed the ratings from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. At
the same time, Fitch has affirmed Santander UK plc's (San UK) Long-term IDR at
'A+' and its VR at 'a+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also taken
actions on various other European subsidiaries of Santander. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions on Santander largely reflect Fitch's downgrade of the Spanish
sovereign to 'A'/Negative from 'AA-' (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six
Eurozone Sovereigns" and "Fitch Comments Further on Downgrade of Spain to 'A';
Outlook Negative", both dated 27 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The
Negative Outlook on Santander mirrors that on the sovereign rating.
Fitch believes there is a close link between bank and sovereign credit risk (and
therefore ratings) and it is unusual for banks to be rated above their domestic
sovereigns. Banks tend to own large portfolios of domestic sovereign debt and
are highly exposed to domestic counterparties, meaning profitability and asset
quality are vulnerable to adverse macroeconomic and market trends. Funding
access, stability and cost for banks are also often closely linked to broad
perceptions of sovereign risk. Fitch expects no GDP growth for Spain in 2012 and
1% growth in 2013, for unemployment to remain high at around 23% and for the
real estate market to remain a long-term cause for concern.
Santander's ownership of subsidiaries in the UK, Continental Europe, Latin
America and the U.S. positively differentiates it from the more
domestically-focussed Spanish banks with lower VRs but, in Fitch's opinion, does
not entirely mitigate the rating constraints arising from its domicile.
Banking is a highly regulated industry and local regulatory scrutiny and
requirements mean capital and liquidity are not fully transferable within
banking groups, particularly cross border. The benefit to the parent bank of
owning subsidiaries (two of which, Santander UK and Santander Chile, have higher
VRs than Santander) mostly arises from potential dividend flows and the ability,
subject to market conditions and appetite, to sell stakes if needed. In this
regard, Santander has a fairly long track record of generating capital from
asset sales. Over the long term, the market value of subsidiaries will
invariably fluctuate as banks and banking systems experience inevitable peaks
and troughs.
As a result of the downgrade of the sovereign rating, Fitch has also downgraded
Santander's Support Rating to '2' from '1' and revised the Support Rating Floor
(SRF) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The downgrade of Spain indicates a weakening of its
ability to support its largest banks. However, Fitch expects the Spanish
authorities to continue to show a high propensity to support these institutions.
Santander's profitability and asset quality in Spain will continue to be
affected by the weak economic environment. However, concerns relating to the
bank's exposure to the stressed real estate sector in Spain are substantially
mitigated as the bank will have reserved around 50% of the total exposure to the
sector by end-2012 as estimated by Fitch. Strong contributions from the group's
international retail franchise, particularly Brazil, Mexico and Chile, should
continue to help offset weak profitability in Spain and support the parent
bank's overall profitability to a greater degree than domestic banks can
achieve.
Santander now complies with the 9% core capital requirement set by the European
Banking Authority and is one of the Spanish banks that is better placed to
comply with the stricter provisioning rules imposed by the Spanish Ministry of
Finance. With a Fitch core capital to weighted risks ratio of 8.3% (adjusting
for mandatory convertibles of EUR7bn due to convert in October 2012 and EUR1.7bn
swapped into equity) Fitch considers capitalisation to be adequate considering
the group's business mix and risk profile and in comparison to similarly rated
peers.
San UK's IDRs continue to be driven by its standalone strength and do not factor
in any support from its parent. San UK's IDRs reflect its strong franchise in
the UK, its solid asset quality, comfortable liquidity and relatively strong
capital ratios but also factor in negative pressures on profitability from the
macroeconomic, operating and regulatory environment. San UK's 'A' SRF reflects
its systemic importance in the UK as the second-largest player in the UK
residential mortgages and retail savings markets.
San UK's net exposure to the Santander group is insignificant and is
collateralised. San UK's liquidity position benefited from the issuance of
GBP25bn of medium-term debt in 2011, which reduced the need for short-term
funding and more price-sensitive deposits. Core Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio
was a healthy 11% at end-2011 and is supported by internal capital generation.
Santander UK is intentionally run as a separately funded and capitalised bank
within the Santander group. Fitch believes that San UK's funding and capital
positions are to a large degree ring-fenced from the rest of the group due to
strong regulatory oversight by the UK FSA.
Where Fitch has downgraded the Long-term IDRs and Support Ratings of subsidiary
banks, the actions reflect a potential weakening in available support due to the
downgrade of the parent banks.
The Long-term IDRs of Banco Espanol de Credito (Banesto), Santander Consumer
Finance (SCF) and the relatively recently acquired Polish Bank Zachodni WBK S.A.
(BZ WBK), reflect an extremely high probability of support from the parent and
their strong integration. Banesto conducts retail banking activities in Spain
under a separate brand name from Santander. SCF is Santander's consumer finance
unit with lending centred in Germany (51%), Spain (13%), Italy (13%) and
Scandinavia (11%). Poland is a strategic market for Santander and BZ WBK's
activities are centred in retail and corporate banking, leasing, asset
management and brokerage, among others.
Allfunds Bank (Allfunds) is a small niche bank in Spain specialising in the
distribution of around 20,000 investment funds managed by over 400 asset
management houses. It is a 50:50 joint venture between Santander and Intesa
Sanpaolo ('A-'/Negative). Despite the downgrade of its Support Rating to '2'
from '1', Fitch expects there to be a high probability of support from its
shareholders.
The multiple-notch downgrade on preference shares and upper Tier 2 securities
issued by Banco Santander, its special purpose issuance vehicles and Banesto
reflect application of Fitch's new bank regulatory capital securities rating
criteria (see 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15
December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). In Spain, Fitch rates preference shares
five notches below an institution's VR because it believes non-performance
triggers can be relatively easily activated.
Rating actions on Santander's U.S. and Latin American subsidiaries, Banco
Santander Totta and Santander Totta SGPS, if any, will be covered in separate
commentaries. Similarly, any rating actions on covered bonds issued by Santander
and Banesto will be communicated in a separate comment. There is no impact on
the covered bonds issued by Abbey National Treasury Services plc.
The rating actions are as follows:
Santander:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'a' from 'aa-'; removed from RWN
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'; removed from RWN
Support Rating Floor (SRF): revised to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; removed from RWN
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating and certificates of deposit: downgraded
to 'A' from 'AA-', removed from RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, commercial paper and certificate of
deposits: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed from RWN
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: downgraded to 'Aemr' from 'AA-emr',
removed from RWN
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+', removed from RWN
Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'A-', removed from RWN
Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+', removed from RWN
Santander Financial Issuance Ltd.
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; removed from RWN
Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; removed
from RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed
from RWN
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A(EXP)' from 'AA-(EXP)'
Santander Finance Capital, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'A-'; removed from RWN
Santander Finance Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'A-'; removed from RWN
Santander International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'A-'; removed from RWN
Santander US Debt, S.A.U.
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; removed
from RWN
Santander Perpetual, S.A. Unipersonal
Upper Tier 2: Downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; removed from RWN
Banesto
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed from RWN
VR: unaffected at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-', removed
from RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1'
from 'F1+'; removed from RWN
Market-lined senior unsecured securities: downgraded to 'Aemr' from 'AA-emr',
removed from RWN
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+', removed from RWN
Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB-', removed from RWN
Banesto Financial Products plc
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-', removed
from RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed
from RWN
Allfunds
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; removed from RWN
VR: unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'; removed from RWN
Santander Consumer Finance, S.A.
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-', removed
from RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1'
from 'F1+'; removed from RWN
Subordinated debt: 'A-' from 'A+', removed from RWN
Bank Zachodni WBK, S.A.
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; removed from RWN
VR: unaffected at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Santander UK plc:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1
VR: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
SRF: affirmed at 'A'
Guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Market-lined senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'A-' remains on RWN
Preference shares: 'A-' remains on RWN
Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-lined senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Covered bonds: 'AAA' unaffected by today's ratings actions
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
