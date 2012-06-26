TEXT-S&P raises Sequa Corp to 'B'

Overview -- U.S.-based Sequa Corp.'s credit protection measures continue to improve as a result of increasing profit margins and good end-market demand, although the company remains highly leveraged. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Sequa to 'B' from 'B-'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that credit ratios will continue to improve with higher earnings and some debt reduction, but the company needs to refinance all its debt due in 2014 and 2015. Rating Action On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Tampa, Fla.-based Sequa Corp. to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the issue ratings on Sequa's secured credit facility to 'B' from 'B-'. The recovery rating on the facility remains '3', which indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in a payment default. We also raised the issue rating on the company's unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The recovery rating remains '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0-10%) recovery. Rationale The upgrade reflects our expectations that Sequa's credit protection measures, though still weak, will continue to improve over the next year due to increasing earnings and some debt reduction. These improvements reflect strengthening core markets--especially airline and commercial aerospace sectors, cost reductions and efficiency initiatives, new contracts, a full year of earnings from the Roll Coater acquisition last year, and acquisition synergies. We expect debt to EBITDA to decline to about 5x by the end of 2012, from more than 8x in 2011. Further improvement is likely, but the company will need to refinance all of its $1.9 billion of debt due in 2014 and 2015. Our ratings on Sequa reflect its "highly leveraged" financial profile and weak, albeit improving, credit ratios that resulted from an LBO in 2007, the debt-financed Roll Coater acquisition last year, and until recently, poor profitability. We view the company's business risk profile as "fair," reflecting its major positions in cyclical and competitive niche markets. The company's leverage increased significantly following The Carlyle Group's $2.8 billion debt-financed acquisition of Sequa in December 2007, which resulted in very weak credit ratios. Industry turmoil following the acquisition weakened earnings and cash flow and kept leverage high. Market improvements beginning in 2010 and continuing throughout 2011--specifically in the airline and automotive sectors--and into 2012 have since helped to restore credit metrics and decrease the company's leverage. However, the additional debt to finance the $245 million acquisition of Roll Coater last year weakened reported credit ratios, which we expect will improve once Sequa gains a full year of earnings from the company. We expect further improvements in commercial aerospace and autos through 2012, but military sales likely will be flat or down, and the metal coating business likely will see only modest growth because of weak nonresidential construction. As a privately owned company, Sequa does not publicly disclose its financial results. Sequa's largest unit, Chromalloy Gas Turbine, primarily serves the airline industry and accounts for more than half of revenues. Chromalloy is a leading independent supplier in the repair, remanufacture, and coating of blades, vanes, and other components of gas turbine engines, particularly those for commercial aircraft. The unit also produces spare parts. Good technological capabilities, a low-cost structure, several strategic partnerships and initiatives, and long-term customer relationships enhance Chromalloy's competitive position. However, it competes with engine manufacturers that are focusing on increasing market share. Sequa's other services and products include airbag inflators, electronic sensors, and outlet accessories for car manufacturers, and coating systems for steel and aluminum coils for nonresidential construction. Liquidity We believe Sequa's liquidity is adequate for its near-term operating and financing needs. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months--the minimum levels for an adequate designation. We also expect sources to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. Liquidity consists of cash on hand, a partially available $143 million revolving credit facility that matures in December 2013, a $75 million accounts-receivable facility, and modest internal cash generation. We expect capital expenditures to increase in the coming year as the company invests in capacity expansion, new products and platforms and some development work. Capital expenditures should normalize to historical levels (about $50 million) in 2013. The company faces significant debt maturities in the coming years, when the senior secured credit facilities come due in 2014 and the notes come due in 2015. We expect Sequa to remain in compliance with the secured debt to EBITDA covenant in its credit facility. Recovery analysis For the latest recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Sequa, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. The ongoing economic recovery, strengthening core markets, Sequa's various actions aimed at increasing efficiency, a full year of Roll Coater earnings, and some debt reduction should improve credit protection measures over the next 12 to 18 months. However, we are unlikely to raise the rating further until the company addresses the maturity of its revolver in 2013 and refinances its debt due in 2014 and 2015. We could lower the rating if global economic weakness causes lower demand in key markets, expected profitability improvements fail to materialize, or debt increases to fund a dividend or acquisition, resulting in debt to EBITDA remaining greater than 6.5x at the end of 2012. 