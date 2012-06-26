TEXT-S&P: Digital Realty ratings unaffected on acquisition plan

June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings and outlook on Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Digital Realty Trust L.P. (BBB/Stable/--) are currently unaffected by the company's announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a three-property data center portfolio located in the greater London area for GBP715.9 million purchase price (roughly US$1.1 billion). The company plans to fund the purchase with available cash, proceeds from a recently launched 8.25 million share common stock offering, borrowings under its $1.5 billion global revolving credit facility (due November 2016, and $1.26 billion available at June 26, 2012), a bridge facility, and/or additional debt or equity securities. We expect the company to permanently finance the transaction in a manner that is consistent with its current moderately leveraged financial profile (debt to gross assets in the low 50% area), with no erosion of current Standard & Poor's defined debt service (low 3x area) and fixed charge coverage (high 2x area) measures. Our ratings on Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Digital Realty Trust L.P. (collectively, Digital) acknowledge the company's "satisfactory" business profile, given its good competitive position as a multimarket datacenter provider. Our ratings also reflect the company's financial profile that we currently consider "intermediate," based on moderate leverage, strong debt coverage measures, and management's willingness to date to issue equity to finance leverage-neutral growth. We believe this acquisition fits well within the company's existing London portfolio, while increasing average lease tenor and tenant diversification. We also acknowledge, however, the high cost per building associated with this acquisition, as well as some lease-up risk. London will roughly triple in contribution, comprising close to 6% of Digital's portfolio square footage pro forma for this transaction. Our stable outlook reflects Digital's well-occupied portfolio, very manageable lease expirations, contractual rent increases, and positive mark-to-market rent profile. Management's demonstrated leverage-neutral growth to date supports our expectations for steady leverage and coverage metrics. Given management's growth appetite, we are unlikely to raise the ratings in the near term. However, longer term, we would consider an upgrade if the company profitably executes its geographic expansion, development, and redevelopment pursuits while sustaining a high 2x fixed-charge coverage ratio and lengthening its debt tenor. We would lower the rating if fixed-charge coverage falls materially below 2.4x or if total coverage drops below 1.1x, which we consider unlikely.