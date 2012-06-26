版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Dun & Bradstreet shelf preliminary 'A-'

June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
'A-' rating to The Dun & Bradstreet Corp.'s (D&B) unlimited new shelf filing of
senior debt securities. D&B plans to use net proceeds from the sale of the
senior debt securities for general corporate purposes, which we expect will
include refinancing its $400 million senior notes due April 2013. The company
had $842.8 million of debt outstanding as of March 31, 2012.

The long-term corporate credit rating on D&B is 'A-'; it is on CreditWatch, 
where it was placed with negative implications on May 23, 2012, reflecting 
lower revenue expectations in 2012 and potential violations of the Foreign 
Corrupt Practice Act (FCPA) and local consumer data privacy laws in connection 
with data collection practices in China. The short-term commercial paper 
rating remains 'A-2', and was not placed on CreditWatch. 

The CreditWatch action reflects D&B's continued aggressive share repurchase 
plans, despite weaker operating performance expectations, high debt balances, 
and the possibility of penalties related to potential legal infractions in 
China. We therefore expect D&B's leverage to remain above our 2.5x target for 
the rating over at least the next several quarters. D&B did not repurchase any 
shares during the first quarter, but we expect it will spend between $150 
million and $175 million this year, or approximately 90% to 100% of 
discretionary cash flow, based on our estimates.  


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST
The Dun & Bradstreet Corp.

Corporate credit rating                    A-/Watch Neg/A-2

Rating Assigned
 Unlimited senior shelf debt              A-(prelim)


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

