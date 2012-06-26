TEXT-Fitch rates Comcast snr unsecured notes 'BBB+'

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Comcast Corporation's (Comcast) 3.125% senior notes due July 15, 2022 and its 4.65% senior notes due July 15, 2042. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing debt. The notes will be guaranteed by Comcast's subsidiaries included in the company's cross guaranty structure. The rating Outlook for all of Comcast's ratings is Stable. As of March 31, 2012 Comcast had approximately $37.8 billion of debt outstanding. The issuance is in line with Comcast's overall financial strategy and Fitch's expectations. Consolidated leverage was 2.0x as of March 31, 2012 (LTM basis), which is at the lower end of Comcast's leverage target ranging between 2x and 2.5x. To date Comcast has reduced debt by approximately $2.3 billion through the early redemption of retail bonds and repayment of current maturities. Fitch expects Comcast's leverage to remain in the lower end of the company's leverage target strongly positioning the credit profile within the current rating category. Fitch believes Comcast's solid free cash flow metrics afford the company a high degree of financial flexibility at the current rating category. The company generated approximately $8.7 billion of free cash flow (defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and dividends) during the LTM period ended March 31, 2012. Fitch anticipates that the company will consistently generate free cash flow in excess of $5 billion annually after considering higher cash taxes due to the absence of further economic stimulus legislation. Fitch does not expect any material change to Comcast's capital allocation strategy over the near term. The company maintains an appropriate balance between returning capital to shareholders, in the form of dividends and share repurchases, repaying debt, and investing in the strategic needs of its business. Cash generated from the cable business will be used to return cash to Comcast shareholders while cash generated at NBCUniversal will build-up in anticipation of obligations related to GE's ownership put rights. NBC Universal had nearly $1.2 billion of cash as of March 31, 2012. Cash returned to shareholders (dividends plus buybacks) totaled nearly $1.1 billion or approximately 33% of cash flow before dividends during the first quarter of 2012. As of March 31, 2012 approximately $5.8 billion of capacity remains under Comcast's share repurchase authorization. Comcast intends to repurchase $3.0 billion of its common stock during 2012 subject to market conditions. Comcast's liquidity position and overall financial flexibility are strong owing to Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to generate material amounts of free cash flow. The liquidity position if further supported by cash on hand (which totaled $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2012) and available borrowing capacity from Comcast's $6.25 billion revolver (all which was available for borrowing). Comcast's revolver will expire on June, 2017. Comcast's debt maturity profile is well laddered and within Fitch's FCF expectation for the company. Scheduled maturities during the remainder of 2012 total approximately $800 million followed by $2.4 billion and $2 billion in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Fitch's ratings incorporate Comcast's strong competitive position as one of the largest video, high speed internet and phone providers to residential and business customers in the United States and the company's compelling subscriber clustering profile with operations in 39 states and the District of Columbia. In Fitch's view NBCUniversal's size, scale, leading brand positions and diversity of operations and business risk as one of the world's most prominent media and entertainment companies, lowers the business risk attributable to Comcast's credit profile and creates new avenues for revenue and cash flow growth while limiting the near-term impact on Comcast's balance sheet and credit profile. Outside of a change to Comcast's financial strategy or event driven merger and acquisition activity, rating concerns center on Comcast's ability to adapt to the evolving operating environment while maintaining its relative competitive position given the challenging competitive environment and weak housing and employment trends. Considering the mature nature of video services and growing penetration of high speed data services, Comcast's ability to grow consumer revenues while maintaining operating margins remains a key rating consideration. Positive rating action would likely coincide with Comcast committing to reduce leverage below 2x on a sustained basis after considering Comcast's potential funding obligations related to GE's ownership put rights related to NBCUniversal. Meanwhile Comcast would need to demonstrate that its operating profile will not materially decline in the face of competition and poor housing and employment conditions. Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with discretional actions of Comcast's management including, but not limited to the company adopting a more aggressive financial strategy or an event driven merger and acquisition activity.