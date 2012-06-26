TEXT-Fitch comments on News Corp

June 26 - News Corporation's (News Corp.) potential split of the publishing business is unlikely to affect the company's current ratings or Outlook, according to Fitch Ratings. News Corp. confirmed that it is considering a restructuring to separate its business into two distinct publicly traded companies. Current media reports suggest that News Corp. is looking to separate its publishing business from the rest of the company. Should the scenario play out as such, with no further changes in capitalization, it would be consistent with Fitch's current ratings and rationale for News Corp, and have no impact on the 'BBB+' ratings or Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. News Corp. presently retains significant financial flexibility at its current ratings. Fitch estimates total leverage of 2.2x at March 31, 2012, materially below Fitch's target of 3.0x for the 'BBB+' ratings. Further, the company benefits from $10.7 billion of cash on hand, further bolstered by strong free cash flow, which Fitch estimates was $3.1 billion in the twelve months ended March. 31, 2012. News Corp.'s ratings continue to be supported by the company's strong brands, solid market position and broad diversification, its substantial carriage revenues at cable networks, and its stated commitment and proven track record of strong liquidity and credit-protection measures. Fitch rates News Corp. and its subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook as follows: News Corp. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'. News America, Inc. --IDR 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured 'BBB+'.