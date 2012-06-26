版本:
2012年 6月 27日 星期三

TEXT-Fitch comments on News Corp

June 26 - News Corporation's (News Corp.) potential split of the 
publishing business is unlikely to affect the company's current ratings or 
Outlook, according to Fitch Ratings. 

News Corp. confirmed that it is considering a restructuring to separate its 
business into two distinct publicly traded companies. Current media reports 
suggest that News Corp. is looking to separate its publishing business from the 
rest of the company. Should the scenario play out as such, with no further 
changes in capitalization, it would be consistent with Fitch's current ratings 
and rationale for News Corp, and have no impact on the 'BBB+' ratings or Stable 
Outlook. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.

News Corp. presently retains significant financial flexibility at its current 
ratings. Fitch estimates total leverage of 2.2x at March 31, 2012, materially 
below Fitch's target of 3.0x for the 'BBB+' ratings. Further, the company 
benefits from $10.7 billion of cash on hand, further bolstered by strong free 
cash flow, which Fitch estimates was $3.1 billion in the twelve months ended 
March. 31, 2012.  

News Corp.'s ratings continue to be supported by the company's strong brands, 
solid market position and broad diversification, its substantial carriage 
revenues at cable networks, and its stated commitment and proven track record of
strong liquidity and credit-protection measures.

Fitch rates News Corp. and its subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook as follows: 

News Corp.

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'.

News America, Inc.

--IDR 'BBB+';

--Senior unsecured 'BBB+'.

