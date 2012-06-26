版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 05:48 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's cuts Holden Funding Corp

June 26 Moody's cuts Holden Funding Corp, which has indirect exposure to JP Morgan Chase Bank

