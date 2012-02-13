版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 14日 星期二

TEXT-S&P revises Exide Technologies outlook to negative

Feb 13 -     -- U.S.-based automotive and industrial battery supplier
Exide 	
Technologies' exposure to a sluggish end-market environment in its 	
transportation segment, potentially weak demand in Europe, and recent lack of 	
normally favorable seasonality will hurt near-term earnings and cash flow more 	
than we expected.	
     -- We are revising our rating outlook to negative from stable, and 	
affirming all of our ratings on Exide, including our 'B' corporate credit 	
rating, the 'B' issue ratings (with a '3' recovery rating) on its $675 million 	
senior secured notes, and its 'CCC+' issue-level ratings (with a '6' recovery 	
rating) on the $60 million convertible senior subordinated debt due 2013.	
     -- The negative outlook revision reflects our assessment of an increased 	
likelihood that Exide could use more than $15 million in cash, or that 	
leverage could rise toward 5.0x over the next 12 months.	
    	
     Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its
outlook on Exide Technologies to negative from stable, and affirmed its
ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating and all
issue-level ratings.	
	
	
The outlook revision to negative reflects our view that there is now at least 	
a one-in-three likelihood Exide's leverage could move toward 5.0x, with 	
potentially weak free cash flow levels (cash use of $15.0 million or more) 	
over the next 12 months. This could occur if the lack of demand persists in 	
its transportation end-markets and industrial battery businesses related to 	
network power. Upside lead-price volatility and potentially large swings in 	
working capital are now elevated risks to credit quality.	
Our ratings on Exide Technologies reflect the company's "aggressive" financial 	
risk profile according to our criteria. This incorporates our expectation that 	
cash generation will remain volatile because of Exide's exposure to lead 	
prices and the inherent seasonality its businesses. The ratings also reflect 	
Exide's "vulnerable" business risk profile (as we define the term), marked by 	
tough competition in the automotive and industrial battery businesses, 	
exposure to volatile lead prices, high fixed costs, and capital intensity.	
"We still believe Exide's sales and profitability will improve gradually as 	
demand increases. However, recent results (third-quarter fiscal 2012, ended 	
Dec. 31, 2011 were weaker than expected (especially in the North America 	
automotive battery business)" said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nishit 	
Madlani. We now believe there is at least a one-in-three likelihood that 	
Exide's credit metrics, free cash flow, and liquidity could drop below the 	
levels that might lead to a downgrade. 	
In our base-case scenario, we expect leverage to remain at about 4.5x, with 	
flat to slightly negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) and some inherent 	
intra-year volatility in earnings because of seasonality. We now believe Exide 	
will use more cash than we expected for fiscal 2012, partly because of mild 	
winters in its end-markets following higher cash demands from operations until 	
September, higher working-capital investments in inventory over the summer 	
months, and sluggish aftermarket demand in the transportation battery business 	
thereafter. Over the next 12 months, lack of improvement in end-market demand 	
in its North American transportation businesses, a persistently lagging 	
higher-margin network power sales, and any uptick in lead prices could limit 	
free cash flow generation in fiscal 2013.	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Nishit K Madlani, New York (1) 212-438-4070;	
                        nishit_madlani@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Nancy C Messer, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7672;	
                   nancy_messer@standardandpoors.com

