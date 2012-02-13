版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 14日 星期二 05:02 BJT

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-IQ11

OVERVIEW	
	
    -- We lowered our ratings on six commercial mortgage pass-through 	
certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-IQ11, a U.S. CMBS 	
transaction.	
    -- Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on seven other classes from the 	
same transaction.	
    -- The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will 	
occur upon the eventual resolution of 11 ($73.7 million, 5.7%) of the 13 	
assets ($139.3 million, 10.8%) in the transaction that are with the special 	
servicers.	
    -- We lowered our rating on the class G certificate to 'D (sf)' because 	
we expect that the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for 	
the foreseeable future.	
 	
Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on six
classes of U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) from Morgan Stanley
Capital I Trust 2006-IQ11. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on seven other
classes from the same transaction (see list).	
	
Our rating actions follow our analysis of the credit characteristics of the 	
collateral remaining in the pool, the transaction structure, and the liquidity 	
available to the trust. The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we 	
anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of 11 ($73.7 million, 5.7%) 	
of the 13 ($139.3 million, 10.8%) assets that are with the special servicers 	
We also considered monthly interest shortfalls affecting the trust. We lowered 	
our rating on the class G certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe the 	
resulting accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the 	
foreseeable future.	
	
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect 	
subordination levels and liquidity that is consistent with the outstanding 	
ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X and X-Y 	
interest-only (IO) certificate based on our current criteria.	
	
Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt 	
service coverage (DSC) of 1.40x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 101.4% for 	
the loans in the pool. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 	
'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 1.02x and an LTV ratio of 	
130.6%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 	
63.5% and 38.4%, respectively. All of the DSC and LTV calculations we noted 	
above exclude 11 ($73.7 million, 5.7%) of the transaction's 13 ($139.3 	
million, 10.8%) specially serviced assets, as well as one defeased loan ($7.9 	
million, 0.6%). We separately estimated losses for the specially serviced 	
assets and included them in the 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss 	
severity figures.	
	
As of the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust had experienced 	
net monthly interest shortfalls totaling $230,617. The net interest shortfall 	
amount primarily reflects appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) 	
amounts totaling $96,748, special servicing and workout fees of $64,943, and 	
interest not advanced in the amount of $75,593. The interest shortfalls 	
affected classes G through M. Class G experienced cumulative interest 	
shortfalls for two months, and we expect these interest shortfalls to continue 	
for the foreseeable future. Consequently, we lowered our rating on the class G 	
certificates to 'D (sf)'. We previously lowered our ratings on classes H 	
through O to 'D (sf)'.	
	
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS	
	
As of the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, 13 assets ($139.3 million; 	
10.8%) in the pool were with the special servicers, LNR Partners LLC (LNR) and 	
National Consumer Cooperative Bank, including one of the top 10 loans, which 	
we discuss in further detail below. None of the 66 cooperative apartment loans 	
are with the special servicers. The reported payment status of the specially 	
serviced assets is as follows: three are real estate owned (REO; $25.5 	
million; 1.9%), seven are 90-plus-days delinquent ($42.9 million; 3.3%), one 	
is 30-days delinquent ($5.3 million, 0.4%), and two are current ($65.6 	
million; 5.1%). Eight assets ($52.9 million, 4.1%) have appraisal reduction 	
amounts (ARAs) in effect totaling $35.8 million. 	
	
The LeNature's Headquarters loan is the fourth-largest loan in the pool ($54.4 	
million, 4.2%) and the largest loan with the special servicers. The loan is 	
secured by a 500,000-sq.-ft. warehouse distribution facility in Phoenix, Ariz. 	
The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Nov. 9, 2006, because 	
LeNature, the sole tenant, filed for bankruptcy and subsequently vacated the 	
space. Subsequent to the bankruptcy filing of LeNature, a data center operator 	
signed a 20-year master lease for 100% of the space, which extends past the 	
Jan. 5, 2016, maturity date of the loan. The payment status of the loan is 	
current and the loan continues to perform in accordance with the executed 	
workout agreements. No recent financial information was available. We expect a 	
modest loss upon the resolution of this loan.	
	
The remaining 12 assets with the special servicers ($84.9 million; 6.6%) 	
individually represent less than 1.1% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling 	
$35.8 million are in effect for eight of these assets. We estimated losses for 	
11 of the 12 assets, arriving at a weighted average loss severity of 53.4%.	
	
TRANSACTION SUMMARY	
	
As of the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, the transaction had an 	
aggregate trust balance of $1.3 billion and comprised 215 loans and three REO 	
assets, compared with $1.7 billion (232 loans) at issuance. The master 	
servicers for the transaction, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo) and NCB, 	
FSB (NCB), provided financial information for 89.0% of the pool (by balance), 	
which was primarily full-year 2010 or partial-year 2011 data. We calculated a 	
weighted-average DSC of 1.33x for the assets in the pool based on the reported 	
figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures were 1.40x and 101.4%, respectively, 	
which excluded 11 ($73.7 million, 5.7%) assets that are currently with the 	
special servicers and one ($7.9 million, 0.6%) defeased loan. The trust has 	
experienced principal losses to date totaling $27.4 million on nine assets. 	
Seventy-one loans ($413.9 million, 31.9%) are on the master servicers' 	
watchlist, including three of the top 10 loans ($133.5 million, 10.3%), which 	
we discuss below. Sixteen loans ($153.1 million, 11.8%) have reported DSCs 	
between 1.00x and 1.10x, and 43 loans ($138.8 million, 10.7%) have reported 	
DSCs of less than 1.00x.	
	
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 ASSETS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE	
	
The top 10 assets secured by real estate have an aggregate outstanding trust 	
balance of $412.0 million (31.8%). Using servicer-reported information, we 	
calculated a weighted-average DSC of 1.26x for nine of the top 10 assets. The 	
remaining top 10 asset ($54.4 million, 4.2%) is in special servicing, and was 	
discussed above. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures for nine of the top 10 	
assets, excluding the specially serviced loan, were 1.44x and 116.2%, 	
respectively. Three of the top 10 assets ($133.5 million, 10.3%) are on the 	
master servicers' watchlist, which we discuss below. 	
	
The Crossroads Tower Office Building loan ($57.4 million, 4.4%) is the 	
second-largest asset secured by real estate in the pool. The loan is secured 	
by a 485,544-sq.-ft. office building in Kew Gardens, N.Y., which was built in 	
1989. The loan is on Well's Fargo's watchlist due to deferred maintenance. 	
According to Wells Fargo, the exterior of the building is currently being 	
waterproofed. As of the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, the reported DSC was 	
1.12x; occupancy as of Nov. 21, 2011, was 99.0%, respectively.	
	
The Merritt Square Mall loan ($55.9 million, 4.3%), the third-largest asset in 	
the pool, is secured by 478,040 sq. ft. of an 807,787-sq.-ft. regional mall in 	
Merritt Island, Fla., which was built in 1970 and renovated in 2004. The loan 	
is on Wells Fargo's watchlist due to low DSC. As of the year-ended Dec. 31, 	
2010, the reported DSC was 1.05x; occupancy as of June 30, 2011, was 87.0%, 	
respectively.	
	
The Waianae Mall ($20.1 million, 1.6%), the ninth-largest loan in the pool, is 	
secured by a 168,263-sq.-ft. retail center in Waianae, Hawaii. The loan is on 	
Wells Fargo's watchlist due to major deferred maintenance at the property. The 	
reported DSC was 1.65x as of year-end Dec. 31, 2010, and the occupancy was as 	
81.0% of June 30, 2011, respectively.	
	
Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to our criteria 	
and the resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our lowered 	
and affirmed ratings.	
	
RATINGS LOWERED	
	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-IQ11	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates	
          Rating	
Class   To         From           Credit enhancement (%)	
B       BB+ (sf)   BBB (sf)                         9.11	
C       BB  (sf)   BBB-(sf)                         8.17	
D       B  (sf)    BB+(sf)                          6.46	
E       B- (sf)    BB (sf)                          5.21	
F       CCC- (sf)  B-(sf)                           4.12	
G       D  (sf)    CCC-(sf)                         2.72	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-IQ11	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates	
  	
Class     Rating   Credit enhancement (%)	
A-1A      AAA (sf)                  35.29	
A-3       AAA (sf)                  35.29	
A-4       AAA (sf)                  35.29	
A-M       AA- (sf)                  22.82	
A-J       BBB+(sf)                  11.45	
X         AAA (sf)                    N/A	
X-Y       AAA (sf)                    N/A	
	
N/A-Not applicable.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐