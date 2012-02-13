TEXT-S&P rates Chesapeake Energy Corp

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+' rating to
Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s proposed $1 billion senior unsecured notes due
2019. The recovery rating is '3', which indicates our expectation of meaningful
recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a default.
Standard & Poor's affirmed the ratings on Chesapeake and revised the outlook
to negative on Feb. 6, 2012. Apart from its proposed debt issuance, Chesapeake
today announced planned funding actions in 2012 totaling $10 billion to $12
billion, in part, to fund the expected shortfall in its operating cash flow
compared with planned capital spending levels. While Chesapeake's
announcements underscore the range of financing options available to the
company, we believe the negative outlook remains appropriate, given:
-- The extent to which credit metrics could be strained by persisting
weak natural gas prices,
-- The extent to which some of the funding alternatives (including
volumetric production payment transactions and preferred stock issuance) are
considered debt-like under Standard & Poor's criteria, and
-- Uncertainty regarding the company's planned spending levels and
uncertainty about Chesapeake's use of proceeds in excess of those needed to
fund near-term investment requirements.
RATINGS LIST
Chesapeake Energy Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/--
Rating Assigned
$1 bil sr secd notes due 2019 BB+
Recovery rating 3