TEXT-S&P cuts BBVA USA Bancshares to 'A-/A-2'

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its
ratings on BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. (BBVA USA) and its subsidiary, Compass Bank,
to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1' and removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they
were placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook on the
long-term rating is negative, reflecting the outlook on the parent, Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA S.A.; A/Negative/A-1).
"We lowered the issuer and issue ratings on BBVA USA and its subsidiary,
Compass Bank, as a result of our downgrade of the parent, BBVA S.A., on Feb.
13, 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Robert Hansen. "The ratings
on BBVA USA are linked to the ratings on its parent, because we view BBVA USA
as highly strategic to BBVA S.A., as we define this term under our group
methodology criteria. We also lowered the issue ratings on both the
subordinated debt and preferred shares by one notch, in accordance with our
revised bank criteria."
The negative outlook reflects the outlook on the parent, BBVA S.A. We expect
our ratings on BBVA USA to move in line with our ratings on BBVA S.A.
Consistent with our group methodology criteria, we would lower the rating on
BBVA USA if we also lower the rating on the parent, or if we view BBVA USA as
no longer strategically important to its parent. Conversely, we would revise
the outlook to stable if we also revise the outlook on the parent to stable.
We are unlikely to substantially increase BBVA USA's stand-alone credit
profile given the bank's large CRE loan concentration and limited geographic
diversification relative to other large regional banks.
